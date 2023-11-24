5 big-name golfers who failed to make the Friday cut at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship ft. Cam Smith

The second day of the Australian PGA Championship witnessed an eventful round as Min Woo Lee shot 5-under 66 to aggregate at 12-under after 36 holes. With the help of six birdies and one bogey on Friday, he is one stroke ahead of two-time champion Adam Scott, who shot 65.

John Lyras of New South Wales shot a 4-under 67 to aggregate at 10-under. Lucas Herbert and Curtis Luck were placed joint fourth at 8-under. Luck also shot an ace on the party hole, the 17th hole, which was unfortunately not covered by the broadcasters.

While the second round of the Australian PGA Championship had some brilliant displays of golf, there were a few shocking early exits too. Here's a look at five names who failed to make the cut at this year's championship.

5 players who missed the cut at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship

#1 Cam Smith

Defending champion Cameron Smith was the biggest name who suffered a shock early exit at the Australian PGA Championship. Smith failed to make it to the weekend as he shot a 7-over 78 in the second round, consisting of just one birdie, six bogeys, and a double bogey.

The former Open Championship winner had shot 2-over 71 in the opening round at the Royal Queensland. With this result, his Olympic spot chance looks in danger, as he doesn't have many opportunities to boost his rankings.

#2 Tim Hart

Tim Hart began his Australian PGA Championship week with a good 2-under 69. His second round also started off well, as he was 4-under after 27 holes with the help of two birdies at the Royal Queensland. However, he lost his rhythm in the back nine rounds and ended up making three bogeys and a double to crash out of the event.

#3 Soren Kjeldsen

Soren Kjeldsen didn't have the best start to the Australian PGA Championship, as he shot a 5-over 76 in the opening round. He had a shaky beginning to the second round, sinking two bogeys in the first nine holes.

However, he recovered well in the final nine holes and made five birdies to end the round at 67. Despite a low second round, Kjeldsen failed to make it to the weekend due to a poor start.

#4 Christopher Wood

Teeing off from the 10th hole, Wood made two birdies and a bogey in the back nine. In the front nine, he went bogey-free and holed two more birdies to finish the day with 68. Still, he fell one stroke short of making it to the weekend due to the first-round 75.

#5 Peter Lonard

Peter Lonard started the event with a one-over 72, and an even-par 71 on Friday didn't help him get over the cut line. He finished the event one stroke short of making the cut.

The 56-year-old golfer is one of the most successful players at the Australian PGA Championship, with three victories. His last win at the event came in 2007. He was also part of the 2002 win when he shared the title with Jarrod Moseley, the only instance here where two players were declared winners.