5 big-name golfers who missed out on Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup selection

Playing in the Ryder Cup is considered to be the highest honor in golf by American and European players. For this reason, experience and sporting pedigree weigh heavily when it comes to making a team.

There are several players with sporting pedigree who were left out of the selections of Luke Donald, captain of the European Ryder Cup team. However, there is no doubt that, with or without controversy, Team Europe is not lacking in quality.

Henrik Stenson and other big-name golfers who were not selected for the Ryder Cup

Of the 12 European players who will be at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club at the end of September, only Justin Rose has had a career as long as it has been successful. Rose made his professional debut in 1998 and has 25 victories, including the 2011 U.S. Open.

The next most experienced player is Rory McIlroy, who is on the cusp of his career. McIlroy made his professional debut in 2007 and managed to win 37 tournaments, four of them majors.

While the rest of the team are players with a lot of potential (some of them among the best in the world), they do not have the experience of Rose and McIlroy.

Let's take a look at five big-name golfers who were overlooked by Luke Donald for the Ryder Cup:

#1 Padraig Harrington

37 professional victories, three of them in major tournaments, are the credentials with which Padraig Harrington endorses his experience in golf. In addition, he has six Ryder Cup participations as a player (one as a captain), with three victories.

During the 2022-23 season, Harrington participated in 12 tournaments of the open category without suffering any cuts. His best result was fourth place in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

His participation in the senior category was even better. He played nine tournaments, won one, and finished in the Top 10 in six others. He did not miss a cut.

#2 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, 2023 LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster (Image via Getty)

Sergio Garcia has won 36 professional tournaments throughout his career, including The Masters Tournament in 2017. He has represented Europe in 10 editions of the Ryder Cup, winning six of them.

The Spaniard currently plays for LIV Golf, where he captains the Fireballs GC team. In the current season, he has participated in all 11 tournaments played, with a second place in Singapore as his best result. He is 17th in the individual rankings, with 62 points.

#3 Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson, LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster (Image via Getty)

The winner of The Open Championship in 2016 has accumulated another 21 professional victories in his 25-year career. He has participated in five editions of the Ryder Cup, with three victories.

Henrik Stenson is also currently playing in the LIV Golf, where he is 27th in the individual ranking. In the 11 tournaments played in the circuit, he has six Top-25 finishes as best results. Of the season's majors, he only participated in The Open, where he finished in an excellent T13.

#4 Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood, LIV Golf - London (Image via Getty)

Lee Westwood has accumulated 44 professional victories, 25 of them in the DP World Tour. Although he has not won any major, he has finished runner-up three times.

The Englishman has taken part in 11 editions of the Ryder Cup. He won seven of them together with the European team.

In the current LIV Golf season, Westwood has not been able to showcase his best game. He has participated in the 11 tournaments played, with 19th place as his best result. He is in 45th place in the individual rankings and is in danger of being relegated to the development circuit for next season.

#4 Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter, LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier (Image via Getty)

Ian Poulter has a 28-year professional career, with 17 victories in different circuits, 12 of them in the DP World Tour. He has represented Europe in seven editions of the Ryder Cup, winning five of them.

In LIV Golf, the Englishman is currently ranked 33rd in the individual rankings, with four Top 25s as his best results.

#5 Graeme McDowell

In his 21-year career in professional golf, Graeme McDowell has 16 victories, one of them in a major. He has participated in the Ryder Cup four times, with a very high effectiveness (three victories).

In the LIV Golf, where he currently plays, McDowell is 39th in the individual rankings, with 15 points. In the current season, he has three Top 25s as his best result.