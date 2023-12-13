5 big name golfers missing from the 2023 PNC Championship field 

The 2023 PNC Championship will be held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida from December 15 to December 17. Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, and Justin Thomas, among others, will take part in the event, forming teams with their kin.

The championship has a total prize pool of $1.085 million, with the winner receiving $200,000. Vijay Singh and his son Qass are the defending champions at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

Players missing the PNC Championship 2023

Here is the list of notable pairs missing the PNC Championship 2023

#1 Shawn Spieth and Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth and his father Shawn Spieth, one of the most anticipated pairings for the PNC Championship, will be conspicuously absent from the event. Jordan Spieth's unfortunate diagnosis of ulnar nerve damage has left him with impaired wrist and hand movement and sensation. Spieth previously treated the symptoms as an acute wrist injury, but now admits to a possible misdiagnosis. Despite MRIs showing persistent pain and limited mobility, Spieth may be forced to withdraw from the tournament due to the long-term effects of his injury.

#2 Michael Beem and Rich Beem

Rich Beem, a four-time professional winner, and his son Michael Beem will not be competing in the championship. Beem began a new career as a color commentator for the video game PGA Tour 2021 in 2020, a job he kept until the release of PGA Tour 2023 in 2023. Beem has been judged ineligible to partake in the event at this time.

#3 Sean Lehman and Tom Lehman

Former world number one golfer Tom Lehman, with 35 professional wins, has announced his retirement from competitive golf. This decision means that he will not compete in the Championship, ending off a brilliant career that saw him crowned Player of the Year on all three PGA Tours.

#4 Karl Stenson and Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson, Sweden's first male major champion, will not compete in the championship. It was revealed in May 2023 that Stenson had resigned from the European Tour. This move came after he was fined and suspended from the tour for playing without a conflicting event release, rendering him ineligible for the upcoming tournament.

#5 Michael Watson and Tom Watson

Tom Watson was named an Honorary Starter for the Masters Tournament in 2022, will not compete in the PNC Championship in 2023. Watson has announced his retirement from professional golf following a brilliant career that featured eight major championships and five top-ten PGA Tour money finishes. He has retired from professional golf, which will keep him off the PNC Championship greens.