Following the conclusion of The Players Championship 2024, the PGA Tour players will now compete at the Valspar Championship. The 2024 edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course in Florida.

Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele are the ranked golfers playing this week. Some big names, including Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, are missing from the field.

Here are the five big-name golfers missing from the Valspar Championship 2024.

5 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 Valspar Championship field

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, who won The Players Championship 2024 last week, will rest this week. He will not be playing at the Valspar Championship.

Scheffler has been in incredible form and has won two tournaments since the beginning of the year. The current World No. 1 has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing a top-10 finish in six. His performance last week was exceptional as he successfully defended his title at The Players.

#2 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay was initially scheduled to compete at the Valspar Championship, but withdrew from the competition ahead of its start. Cantlay last played at The Players Championship and finished in a tie for 68th place.

Although he hasn't secured a win at the Valspar, his best performance came in 2017, when he clinched second place.

#3 Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tom Kim was also part of the tournament but withdrew before it started. He was also scheduled to compete at The Players last week but withdrew from the tournament. Kim last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished in a tie for 52nd place.

#4 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark impressed many with his game at last week's Players Championship and finished in a tie for second place. However, he will not tee off at the Valspar Championship.

Clark clinched victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and has maintained a good run of form since then.

#5 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Another big name missing from the Valspar Championship field is Rory McIlroy. He also played at The Players Championship last week and had a smooth start to the tournament. However, McIlroy struggled following his impressive performance in the opening round and settled in a tie for 19th place.