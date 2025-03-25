5 big-name golfers missing from the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open ft. Tiger Woods

The Texas Children's Houston Open is the latest PGA Tour stop after the completion of the Valspar Championship, where Viktor Hovland had his first triumph since the 2023 Tour Championship. The Houston Open will take place this week and it will be a four-day competition running from March 27 to 30 at the Copperhead Course.

The Texas Children's Houston Open will welcome a full field of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 2025 Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, and several other renowned golfers. But, several prominent golfers will not be in the field, and here is a list of five such golfers.

Five big names missing in the Texas Children's Houston Open field

#5. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods hasn't played in any PGA Tour events in 2025 and his last PGA Tour appearance was at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Last year, he only managed to compete 72 holes at the Masters Tournament.

Woods is currently sidelined with injury, having undergone surgery for an achilles tendon rupture.

#4. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele- Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele will not be at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and his last tournament was the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort, where he finished at T12 with a score of 5-under 279.

Before that, he played at the The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish at T72 and T40 with a score of 13-over 301 and 4-over 292, respectively.

#3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa will miss out on this week's PGA Tour tournament. His last event was the Players Championship, where he finished at T10 with a score of 7-under 281.

Morikawa also played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T2 finish after scoring 10-under 278, and he played at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at T17 with a score of 3-under 285.

#2. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland - Source: Imagn

Viktor Hovland recently won at the Valspar Championship, and the golfer will take a week off. Hovland shot 11-under 273 to win the tournament and before that, he missed the cut in three PGA Tour events. His second-best finish until now was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T22 after scoring 10-under 278.

#1. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas will sit back home this week after last week's Valspar Championship. He finished at T2 at the Valspar Championship with a score of 10-under 274. Before this, Thomas played at the Players Championship to finish at T33 with a score of 2-under 286, and he also played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to land at T36.

