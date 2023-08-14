5 big-name golfers who struggled at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship ft. Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler

The first post-season playoff event, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, was won by Lucas Glover. He finished on the top of the leaderboard, while the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy ended in the 70 player field.

Defending FedEx Cup champion McIlroy had a T3 finish at TPC Southwind in Memphis. On the other hand, the Masters 2023 Champion Rahm seemed to struggle and finish on T37 on the leaderboard.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at 5 big-name golfers who had an abysmal outing at the first post-season playoff.

Who are the 5 big-name golfers that had a disappointing finish at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The names on this list are taken by keeping the golfer's past records and recent finish at the TPC Southwind, Memphis in mind.

#5 Jon Rahm

The Spaniard entered the event standing leading the FedEx Cup rankings. In the opening round itself, Jon Rahm seemed to struggle after he came out with a score of 3 over 73.

Despite his solid efforts in the next three rounds, Rahm settled on the T37 position on the leaderboard.

Jon Rahm at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via Getty Images)

However, Rahm is still at the top of updated rankings and will hope for a better finish at the next event, the 2023 BMW Championship.

#4 Rickie Fowler

Fan favorite Rickie Fowler had a forgettable outing at the TPC Southwind in Memphis. In his first two rounds, he shot a par 70 and a 4 over 74, which eventually made his next two rounds performance look lackluster.

In the final leaderboard, the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion finished on T58 rank with an aggregate score of 1 under 279.

#3 Tony Finau

The six-time PGA Tour title winner Tony Finau started his FedEx St. Jude Championship campaign with a solid 3 under 67 opening round.

However, in the next three rounds, he seemed to struggle at lotcarding multiple bogeys. The stats worsened in the final round where he shot 3 over 73, including a double-bogey.

Tony Finau at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via Getty Images)

However, the 2023 Mexico Open Champion has advanced to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club this week.

#2 Matt Fitzpatrick

The 2022 US Open Champion had a terrible performance at the TPC Southwind event. He finished T66 on the leaderboard. He didn't look quite in touch and scored four rounds of 73-68-71-72.

However, Matt Fitzpatrick stands in 40th rank on the updated FedEx Cup rankings. He will have to perform better at Olympia Fields Country Club to advance to the final event, the Tour Championship.

#1 Wyndham Clark

The reigning US Open Champion Wyndham Clark struggled at TPC Southwind in Memphis since Day 1. He started off with a par 70 in the opening round and followed it with an awful 6 over 76 in the second round.

He ended up on T66 on the leaderboard and looked quite out of touch during the entire event.

Clark is placed eighth on the updated FedEx Cup rankings and will next be seen playing at the 2023 BMW Championship.