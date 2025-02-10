5 big-name golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open wrapped up on Sunday, February 9, at the TPC Scottsdale. Thomas Detry won the PGA Tour event, registering an incredible seven-stroke victory He played four rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65.

The tournament featured some big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth. While Spieth and Thomas had an amazing performance last week, Scheffler underperformed his odds. Below are the top five golfers who underperformed at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

Top five underperforming big names at WM Phoenix Open 2025

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +300

Result: T25

Trending

Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament as the top favorite to win the WM Phoenix Open with odds of +300 via CBS Sports. He had a good start to the tournament with a round of 69, followed by 66 and 68. However, he struggled in the final round.

Scheffler started the fourth by making four birdies on the front nine but had a rough time on the back nine, making three bogeys and a double bogey for a round of 1-over 72. He settled in a tie for 25th place.

#2 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1600

Result: T25

Hideki Matsuyama also underperformed his odds at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He had odds of +1600 to win the event but ended up finishing in a tie for 25th place. He started the outing with two back-to-back rounds of 70 but then had a good time on Saturday and played a round of 65, before another final-round 70.

#3 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +4500

Result: T57

Sahith Theegala also underperformed his odds at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He had odds of +4500 but struggled with his game at the PGA Tour event.

The American golfer started the game with a rough round of 74 but then improved and played two rounds of 66 and 69. However, he again had a tough time in the fourth round and settled in a tie for 57th place.

#4 Sam Burns

Sam Burns (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2800

Result: T49

Sam Burns kicked off the game at the WM Phoenix Open with a round of 70. He then played a round of 69 but again struggled in the third round and posted a round of 74.

However, after a rough round, he had an impressive game in the final round, making four birdies, a bogey, and an eagle for a round of 5-under 66 and tied for 49th place. He had odds of +2800 as per CBS Sports.

#5 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2000

Result: T57

As per CBS Sports, Sungjae Im had odds of +2000 to win the WM Phoenix Open, but he wrapped up finishing in the T57 position. He started the outing with two impressive rounds of 65 and continued with a good outing on the third day, playing a round of 67.

However, Im struggled in the final round and made a birdie, a bogey, and two double bogeys for a round of 4-over 75. He slipped down 38 spots on the leaderboard and tied for 57.

