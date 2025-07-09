5 big-name golfers to watch at Genesis Scottish Open 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The PGA Tour's next stop is the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after the completion of the John Deere Classic, where Brian Campbell won the tournament. The Genesis Scottish Open will take place from July 10 to 13 at the Renaissance Club, flaunting a $9 million purse.

Ad

The Genesis Scottish Open will have a field including top-tier golfers, and here's a list of five golfers to watch at the tournament:

5 golfers to watch at the Genesis Scottish Open

#1. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy finished in T4 at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open with a total score of 14-under. In 2023, the Northern Irishman won the same tournament with a total score of 15-under.

Ad

Trending

This year, McIlroy won three tournaments at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the Masters Tournament with 21-under, 12-under, and 11-under, respectively.

#2. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 and finished in T3 with a total score of 10-under. This year, he won three tournaments, the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament with scores of 31-under, 11-under, and 10-under, respectively. He also had eight more top 10 finishes, including a T3 at the Genesis Invitational and a T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Ad

#3. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele finished in T15 in last year's Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 12-under. This year, he had one top 10 finish at the Masters Tournament with a T8 after scoring 5-under as the total score. His other best finishes were a T11 at the Truist Championship with 9-under, a T12 at the Valspar Championship with 5-under, and a T12 at the U.S. Open with 6-over.

Ad

#4. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa - Source: Getty

Collin Morikawa finished in T4 at last year's Genesis Scottish Open with a total score of 14-under. His best finishes were at the Sentry Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a T2 in each event after scoring 32-under and 10-under, respectively. His other top 10 finishes were at the Rocket Classic with a T8 and the PLAYERS Championship with a T10 after securing 19-under and 7-under, respectively.

Ad

#5. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg at the U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Ludvig Aberg played at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open to finish in T4 with 14-under. This year, he won a tournament at the Genesis Invitational with a score of 12-under. He had two more top 10 finishes at the Sentry Tournament with a T5 and the Masters Tournament with a T7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More