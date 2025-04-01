5 big-name golfers to watch at LIV Golf Miami 2025 ft. Bryson DeChambeau

The Saudi Arabian league's next stop will be Miami for the LIV Golf Miami after the LIV Golf Singapore, where Joaquin Niemann won with a score of 17 under. The tournament is scheduled from April 4 to 6 at Trump National Doral.

The entire field of the event consists of 56 golfers and there are some to watch in this LIV event. The tournament will welcome top-tier golfers of the LIV circuit to fight for the title. Here's the top 5 to watch:

Top 5 golfers to watch at the LIV Golf Miami tournament

#5. Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau played four LIV Golf tournaments in 2025, with a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, scoring 13 under 203 after shooting 69-66-68 over the three rounds.

Following that, DeChambeau played at the LIV Golf Adelaide, the LIV Golf Hong Kong, and the LIV Golf Singapore to finish in T18, T20, and T10 with a score of 4 under 212, 7 under 20,3 and 7 under 206, respectively. He played at the 2024 LIV Golf Miami as well to finish in T7 with a score of 7 under 209.

#4. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka- Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka played in four tournaments in 2025 including a T2 at the LIV Golf Singapore, a T7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, a T33 at the LIV Golf Riyadh and a T35 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong with 12 under 201, 6 under 210, 5 under 211 and 5 under 205, respectively.

#3. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm had four top 10 finishes in 2025 including a T2 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T6 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, a T6 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore with a score of 15 under 201, 7 under 209, 11 under 199 and 9 under 204. Last year, he played at the LIV Golf Miami and finished in T4 with a score of 8 under 208.

#2. Joaquin Niemann

oaquin Niemann- Source: Imagn

Joaquin Niemann had two triumphs in 2025, including the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Singapore, with scores of 13 under 203 and 17 under 196, respectively. His other tournament finishes in 2025 were a T12 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T33 at the LIV Golf Riyadh with scores of 9 under 201 and 5 under 211, respectively.

#1. Dustin Johnson

Golf: LIV Golf Singapore - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Dustin Johnson played in four tournaments in 2025 including a T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore, a T54 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a T31 at the LIV Golf Adelaide and a T44 at the LIV Golf Riyadh with a score of 9 under 204, 1 over 211, even par 216 and 2 under 214, respectively.

