5 big-name golfers to watch at LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 ft. Jon Rahm

The LIV Golf Riyadh is the first LIV event of 2025, which will take place at the Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, from February 6 to 8. The tournament will have 13 LIV teams, playing for 54 holes over three days in a no-cut format. All players tee off with the shotgun firing.

The tournament's 54-player field has several top-tier golfers, who are at high stakes to come out victorious at the first LIV event of 2025. Here's a list of five golfers to watch at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh:

Five golfers to watch at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh

#1. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm won two LIV events in 2024, including the LIV Golf United Kingdom and the LIV Golf Chicago with 13 under 200 and 11 under 199, respectively. Apart from these, he had ten more top-10 finishes including a T2 at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, a T3 at the LIV Golf Nashville, a T4 at the LIV Golf Miami, and a T5 at the LIV Golf Jeddah.

Trending

This year, Rahm has not played in any LIV Golf event yet but appeared at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic and missed the cutline after shooting 69 and 77 in the first two rounds.

#2. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka last appeared in the 2024 LIV Golf events. He won two tournaments last year in the LIV league including the LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Greenbrier with 66-64-68 and 64-64-63, respectively. He had four more top-10 finishes in the breakaway league including a T5 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, a T9 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, a T9 at the LIV Golf Houston, and a T6 at the LIV Golf Chicago.

#3. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson - Source: Imagn

Dustin Johnson won a tournament in 2024 at the LIV Golf Las Vegas with a score of 12 under 198. He had three more top 10 finishes in 2024 including a T5 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, a T7 at the LIV Golf Singapore, and a T10 at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play with 8 under, 10 under, and 3 under, respectively.

#4. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson had one top-10 finish in the 2024 LIV league at the LIV Golf Jeddah with a T6 after scoring 10 under 200. His last LIV event was at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, where he finished at T48 with 4 over 76.

#5. Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann - Source: Imagn

Joaquin Niemann had two triumphs in the 2024 LIV Golf league including LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Jeddah. Apart from these, he had eight top 10 finishes including a T2 at the LIV Golf Chicago, a T2 at the LIV Golf United Kingdom, and a T3 at the LIV Golf Nashville with a score of 8 under 202, 12 under 201, and 12 under 201, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback