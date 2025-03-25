5 big-name golfers to watch at LPGA Tour’s 2025 Ford Championship ft. Nelly Korda

LPGA Tour players will next tee off at the 2025 Ford Championship. It's a four-day event scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 27, and will wrap up on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

Nelly Korda will return to defend her title in a star-packed field that comprises top talents on the LPGA Tour, like Charley Hull and Lilia Vu, among others. Below are the five big names to watch at the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship.

Five big-name golfers to watch at LPGA Tour’s 2025 Ford Championship

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Image Source: Imagn)

Korda will be playing her third event of the 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Ford Championship. She started the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she was the runner-up, carding rounds of 71, 67, 67 and 65.

Ad

Trending

Following that, she played at the Founders Cup and finished T7. After two top 10 finishes, it will be interesting to see how things work out for Korda at the Ford Championship as she looks to defend her title.

#2 Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Image Source: Imagn)

Charley Hull also played only two tournaments this season on the LPGA Tour and has some decent finishes. She will also be playing at the Ford Championship this week.

Ad

The English golfer's first event of the 2025 LPGA Tour season was at the Founders Cup, where she carded rounds of 68, 72, 66,and 70 to settle for a T19 finish. She then competed at the HSBC Women's World Championship, carding rounds of 69, 70, 68 and 74 to finish T4.

#3 Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big name to watch at the Ford Championship is Lydia Ko. The Kiwi golfer won the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025.

Ad

She has been phenomenal in the LPGA Tour 2025 season. Ko started her campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a solo sixth-place finish before a T48 finish at the Founders Cup.

#4 Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu (Image Source: Imagn)

Lilia Vu is also playing at the Ford Championship. She has played two tournaments on the LPGA Tour in the 2025 season after starting at The Honda LPGA Thailand.

Ad

However, she struggled in both tournaments, settling in T61 at the Honda LPGA Thailand and T29 at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

#5 Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Image Source: Imagn)

Jeeno Thitikul came close to winning this season on the LPGA Tour two times in her last three outings.

She finished solo third at the Honda LPGA Thailand and T2 at the HSBC Women's World Championship. The Thai golfer last played at Blue Bay LPGA, where she tied for 12th place. She will also be playing at the Ford Championship 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback