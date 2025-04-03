5 big-name LIV Golfers missing The Masters 2025 ft. 2012 runner-up Louis Oosthuizen

The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour roster in 2025. It will take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the field, along with other top-tier golfers.

The tournament also welcomed twelve LIV golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more. While these renowned golfers will be present at the Augusta National, some popular LIV players will miss out on the tournament.

Here's a list of five such LIV golfers who will be absent from the Masters Tournament:

5 LIV golfers absent from the Masters Tournament

#5. Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen - Source: Imagn

The 2012 runner-up, Louis Oosthuizen, played in five LIV Golf events before the Masters Tournament. He participated in the LIV Golf Riyadh to finish in T25 with a score of 7 under 209, and he next played at the LIV Golf Adelaide to land T37 with a score of 2 over 218.

Oosthuizen also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and the LIV Golf Singapore to finish in T20 and T5 with 7 under 203 and 9 under 204, respectively. He didn't play in last year's Masters Tournament.

#4. Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester- Source: Imagn

Dean Burmester didn't play in last year's Masters Tournament. He played four LIV tournaments in 2025, including a T29 at the LIV Golf Singapore, a T2 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a T12 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, and a T4 at the LIV Golf Riyadh.

Burmester played two DP World Tour events in 2025, including a missed cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and a T37 at the Investec SA Open Championship.

#3. Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert- Source: Imagn

Lucas Herbert played in four LIV Golf tournaments, including a T4 at the LIV Golf Riyadh and a T31 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, with a score of 14 under 202 and even-par 216, respectively. He also participated in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he stood in T4 with 13 under 197, and he also participated in the LIV Golf Singapore, where he landed in T14 with 5 under 208.

#2. Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman - Source: Getty

Marc Leishman played at the LIV Golf Singapore and the LIV Golf Hong Kong to finish in T51 and T12, respectively. The golfer also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Riyadh to finish in T21 and T6 with a score of 3 under 213 and 13 under 203, respectively.

#1. Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III - Source: Imagn

Harold Varner III played in four LIV events in 2025, with a T21 at the LIV Golf Riyadh and a T7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, with scores of 8 under 208 and 6 under 210, respectively. He participated in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished in T18, and the LIV Golf Singapore, where he landed in T19 with 8 under 202 and 4 under 209.

