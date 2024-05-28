5 big-name LPGA golfers to watch at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

The next stop for LPGA Tour golfers is this week's U.S. Women's Open, which will commence on Thursday, May 30, and conclude on Sunday, June 2. The event will be held at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Women's Open is the second LPGA Major of the year. It has the largest purse in women's golf history, at $12 million. The event will be graced by the presence of some top-ranked players, including Nelly Korda, defending champion Allisen Corpuz, and LPGA Tour player Jin Young Ko.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers to watch out for at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open:

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is in unbelievable form this season. She has had seven top-10 finishes in eight starts this year. Additionally, she has six victories under her belt, and the U.S. Women's Open could be her seventh. Korda is also eyeing her third career major victory.

Nelly Korda (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Korda won the first Major of the year, the 2024 Chevron Championship, and she comes into this tournament having recently won the Mizuho Americas Open. This will be Korda's tenth appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open, a tournament in which she has had two top-10 finishes. As per BetMGM, she has odds of +350 to win the tournament.

#2 Hannah Green

Hannah Green has had a great season thus far. She has had five top-25 finishes this season, including two wins. Green emerged victorious at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. Her second victory came at the JM Eagle LA Championship in April.

Hannah Green of Australia after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The World No. 5 comes to the second LPGA Major of the year after a T2 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open. She has odds of +3000 to win the tournament. Green's last and only Major win came at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2019 and so, she will be looking to add the Harton S. Semple Trophy to her trophy cabinet.

#3 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang has second-best odds of +1800 ahead of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. Zhang has had a great season so far, with three top-10 finishes. Zhang started the year with a T7 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Rose Zhang of the United States after winning the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zhang won the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup by two strokes over Madelene Sagström. She missed the cut at the first Major of the year but will definitely want to leave her mark at the second.

#4 Gabriela Ruffels

Gabriela Ruffels finished T3 at the Mizuho Americas Open. She has had a decent year, with three top-3 finishes and five top-15 finishes.

Gabriela Ruffels (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ruffels has not registered a win on the PGA Tour yet, and will hence be determined to ruffle some feathers at the U.S. Women's Open. She has odds of +4500 to win the tournament.

#5 Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho has performed consistently in the 2024 season. She has had five top-25 finishes this year. She finished T3 at the recently concluded Mizuho Americas Open.

Jennifer Kupcho (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

In the first Major of the year, Kupcho finished T23 and her only Major victory came at the 2022 Chevron Championship. Kupcho will be eyeing her second Major victory at the U.S. Women's Open.