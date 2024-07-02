5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 John Deere Classic ft. Scottie Scheffler 

John Deere Classic, a regular PGA Tour event, is scheduled to take place this week at TPC Deere Run. The event will feature a full-size field and will have a cutline after 36 holes. The first round will begin on July 4, and the tournament will conclude on Sunday, July 7.

Aaron Rai, who impressed with his game at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be competing alongside other top-ranked golfers. However, some big PGA Tour names, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, will be absent from the field this week.

Here are the top five golfers missing from the 2024 John Deere Classic:

5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 John Deere Classic

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Trending

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is on a long break after winning the 2024 Travelers Championship. He did not compete at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic and will also miss the upcoming John Deere Classic.

Scheffler has been playing fabulously on the PGA Tour, having won six tournaments this season, including the Masters and The Players Championship. He last teed it up at the Travelers Championship, where he defeated Tom Kim in a playoff to win his sixth tournament of the season.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has not played in an event since he narrowly missed out on winning the US Open. The Northern Irish golfer was very close to winning the Major but missed par on the concluding hole, resulting in a second-place finish. McIlroy missed the Travelers Championship and will also not play this week at the John Deere Classic.

#3 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris (Image via Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris withdrew from the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after playing two rounds of 66 and 71. This week, he will be taking a rest and will not play in the 2024 John Deere Classic. Zalatoris has played in 16 PGA Tour events this season and has three top-10 finishes.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg will also miss the 2024 John Deere Classic. He has played in 14 tournaments this season and has put forward a decent performance, missing the cut only once. He last played at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for 27th place. However, he will not compete this week.

#5 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image via Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia had an unfortunate outing at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. He led the tournament in the first three rounds and was very close to clinching the trophy, but missed a shot on the final hole and settled for second place. Bhatia will not be teeing off at the John Deere Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback