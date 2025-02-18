5 big-name PGA Tour pros missing from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld field

The PGA Tour players will be playing this week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which will start with its opening round on Thursday, February 20. It's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers.

The field features Akshay Bhatia, Joel Dahmen, Emiliano Grillo, and Harry Hall, among others. However, some big-name golfers will be missing from the field, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Here are the five big-name PGA Tour pros missing from the field of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

5 big-name PGA Tour pros missing from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler will not compete at the Mexico Open (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler will be missing from the field this week at the Mexico Open. He has so far played in three tournaments and made the cuts in all of them. He recorded two finishes in the top 10 out of the three events he played.

Scheffler started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for the T9 finish. He last played at the Genesis Invitational, where he was tied for third place. However, Scheffler will not be playing at the Mexico Open.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has had an impressive start on the PGA Tour, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then played at the Genesis Invitational and tied for 17th place but will be missing from the field of the Mexico Open.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele has only played at The Sentry on the PGA Tour in 2025. He played the four rounds of 72, 70, 66, and 67 and tied for 30th place. However, the American golfer will not play this week at the Mexico Open.

#4 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Cantlay will also not be playing in this week's Mexico Open. He started his regular PGA Tour season at The Sentry, where he played 74, 64, 65, and 68 and tied for 15th place.

He then played at The American Express 2025 and tied for fifth place, followed by his next two outings at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for 33rd place, and then T5 at The Genesis Invitational.

#5 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa started his campaign on the PGA Tour at The Sentry. He played the four rounds of 66, 65, 62, and 67 and finished in second place. He then competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in T17 place, and The Genesis Invitational, again finishing in T17 place. However, Morikawa will not be playing this week at the Mexico Open.

