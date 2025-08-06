  • home icon
  5 big-name players to watch at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

5 big-name players to watch at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 06, 2025 11:40 GMT
Scottie Scheffler- Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler- Source: Imagn

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the PGA Tour's next stop after finishing the Wyndham Championship last week, and Cameron Young triumphed in that event by defeating Mac Meissner. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs series, and after that, the top 50 will go to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 from the BMW Championship will go to the Tour Championship.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will take place from August 7 to 10 at the TPC Southwind, flaunting a $20 million purse. Here's a look at the 5 golfers to watch at the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

5 big golfers to watch at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler had a fourth-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last year after scoring 14 under. This year, he had four victories, including the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament, where he scored 17 under, 11 under, 31 under, and 10 under, respectively. He also had a T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

2) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Xander Schauffele at The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele had a T2 in last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship with 15 under. He had two triumphs last year at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. This year, his best finish came at The Open Championship with a T7 after finishing with 10 under. His second-best finish was at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Masters Tournament.

3) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood at The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood at The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood finished at T22 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with 6 under. In 2025, he had five top 10 finishes, of which his best finish came at the Travelers Championship with a T2 after scoring 14 under. He also had a top 10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a T4.

4) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Hideki Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Hideki Matsuyama’s first event in 2025 was at the Sentry Tournament, where he won the event with 35 under. His last event of the season was at the Wyndham Championship with a T19 after scoring 10 under. He is the defending champion at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and he won the event last year with 17 under.

5) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas at The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas at The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas had a T30 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with 5 under. Thomas won the RBC Heritage in 2025 with 17 under. Apart from this, he had three T2 finishes at the Valspar Championship, the Truist Championship, and the American Express.

