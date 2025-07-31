5 big names fighting for a spot at the FedEx Cup Playoffs ft. Rickie Fowler

As the regular PGA Tour season is nearing its conclusion, players are fighting to secure their spots in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs. This week at the Wyndham Championship, some big names, including Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, and Tom Kim, are playing with hope to secure a spot in the season-ending playoffs.

Ad

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is the last event of the regular season and also the last chance for the players to qualify for the playoffs. The tournament will start on July 31 and will have its finale on Sunday, August 3.

Ahead of the start of the event, here is a list of the five golfers in the field who are fighting for their FedEx Cup playoff spots.

5 big names fighting for a spot at the FedEx Cup Playoffs

#1 Tony Finau

Ad

Trending

Tony Finau (Image Source: Imagn)

Tony Finau is playing this week at the Wyndham Championship and is fighting for the FedEx Cup playoffs. He currently ranks in the 60th position in the Official FedEx Cup standings; however, if he misses the cut, he could drop outside the top 70 in the season standings.

Ad

Finau has competed in 18 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and has had some decent finishes. He made the cut in 13 and recorded one finish in the top 10. He last played at the 3M Open but missed the cut after two rounds of 69 and 77.

#2 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler is ranked 61st in the Official standings, and he is playing this week. However, if he misses the cut, he will drop out of the top 70 and miss the chance to play in the playoffs.

Ad

This season on the PGA Tour, the American golfer has played in a total of 18 tournaments and recorded one finish in the top 10. In his last outing at the 3M Open, he settled in T28 place.

#3 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image Source: Imagn)

Adam Scott needs a solid finish at the Wyndham Championship to jump into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings. He is currently ranked 85th.

Ad

This season on the PGA Tour, the Australian golfer has competed in 16 tournaments and made the cut in 13 of them. However, he has failed to finish within the top 10 in any of the events. In his last outing at the 3M Open, he was tied for 53rd place.

#4 Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Tom Kim is another big name fighting to secure a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Out of the 22 tournaments he has played in this season on the PGA Tour, he made the cut in 14 and had one finish in the top 10.

Ad

He had a decent outing at the 3M Open last week and settled in T28 place and finished in 89th position in the FedEx Cup standings. However, he needs a good finish at the Wyndham Championship to secure a spot in the top 70 of the standings.

#5 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa is ranked 106th in the Official FedEx Cup standings after the 3M Open. A win this week at the Wyndham Championship might help him to seize a spot in the top 70 and qualify for the playoffs.

He has competed in 19 tournaments this season and missed the cut in 7 of them. His best of the season was at the John Deere Classic, where he settled in a T5 position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More