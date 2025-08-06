5 big names who might fail to make the cut for Team USA's Ryder Cup roster ft. Jordan Spieth

The 45th Ryder Cup inches closer, and the teams are all set to make their final roster in two weeks. While the top six ranked players on the leaderboard will be finalized following the 2025 BMW Championship, the golf world will await the captain, Keegan Bradley's picks.

Scottie Scheffler is the first player to be mathematically qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team with 32420.33 points. Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun stand in second and third positions, respectively. The three players currently in contention for eligibility are Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English.

Multiple players who have previously represented Team USA in the biennial team event are on the verge of missing the cut to the team. Let's take a look at the big names who might not make the U.S. team for September 2025.

Five big names who might fail to make the U.S. Ryder Cup roster

#1 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth during the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth last competed at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished at T31. Spieth, who has played five editions consecutively since 2014, is on the verge of losing his spot on the team for this year's edition. The 32-year-old has played 18 events so far with four Top 10 and eight Top 25 finishes this season. He currently stands at No.27 on the leaderboard with 3603.97 points.

#2 Max Homa

Max Homa at the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Max Homa, who mathematically qualified for the 2023 edition, is now at the 42nd spot with 2740.72 points. After 20 PGA Tour events this season, Homa has missed eight cuts and has made only one Top 10 and two Top 25 finishes. Considering the season Homa has had, his eligibility for the team remains in question.

#3 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka's performance on the LIV Golf League and the four Majors has been average this year. While he has missed the cuts in three Majors, except the U.S. Open, he stands at 29 on the LIV individuals standings. Koepka sits at No.76 on the U.S. Team standings with 906.25 points and might miss his first edition since 2016.

#4 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler during the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Rickie Fowler has had a mixed season on the PGA Tour this year. With one Top 10 and seven Top 25 finishes so far, Fowler stands at No.43 with 2486.92 points in the standings. Sitting quite low on the leaderboard, Fowler might fail to make Team USA this year in September.

#5 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel at the 2025 Masters - Source: Getty

Billy Horschel had a decent season before he had to head to recover from his injury following the RBC Heritage earlier this year. Despite being ranked at No.30 with 3370.78 points, Horschel might fail to make the team this year after missing the summer stretch of the PGA Tour.

