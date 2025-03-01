5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic ft. Harry Hall

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, a cut was imposed at 5 under par. The top 48 players and ties made it through to the weekend while 76 players missed the cut to head home early.

Ad

There were 25 players at the end of the Cognizant Classic's Friday round, who carded in a total 36-hole score of 4 under par and missed the cut by one stroke. Some of the players that missed the cut were big time stars on the PGA Tour like Harry Hall.

Here's a look at five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

#1. Harry Hall

Harry Hall, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Harry Hall missed the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by one stroke. The Englishman carded in an opening round score of 1 under par 70 and followed it up with a 3 under par 68 round on Friday.

Ad

Trending

The PGA Tour golfer was inside the cut line during his last stretch of holes. However, he went on to card in two bogeys in the last three holes of the 2025 Cognizant Classic's second round to fall short.

#2. Seamus Power

Seamus Power, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Seamus Power missed the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by four strokes. He started off the tournament with a fairly decent 2 under par 69 round on Thursday. The Irishman got off to a consistent start on Friday and carded in a 2 under par 33 score for the front nine.

Ad

However, Power struggled on the back nine. He carded in three bogeys and one double bogey in the second leg to drop down the leaderboard. Seamus Power posted a 1 over par 72 score to total 1 under par for 36 holes.

#3. Luke Donald

Luke Donald, 2025 Cognizant Classic (Image via Getty)

Luke Donald struggled to perform at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The Team Europe Ryder Cup player opened up the tournament with a 4 over par 75 score on Thursday.

Ad

The Englishman's Friday round began well as he started off with a birdie and went on to make a whopping 10 pars in a row. However, the back nine saw a couple of bogeys. He carded in a 1 over par 72 score to total 5 over par and miss the cut by 10 strokes.

#4. Cristobal Del Solar

Cristobal Del Solar, 2025 Sony Open In Hawaii (Image via Getty)

Cristobal Del Solar missed the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by 6 strokes. The opening round of the tournament saw him card in a 2 under par 69 round filled with four birdies and two bogeys.

Ad

The second round was rocky for the Puerto Rican golfer. Solar carded in four bogeys, one double bogey, and four birdies to total 3 over par 74 for the day. He totalled 1 over par for this week's tournament.

#5. Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Byeong Hun An had a decent start at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. An opening round score of 2 under par 69 left space for the South Korean golfer to climb his way up the leaderboard.

Unfortunately, he carded in a score 4 strokes worse. Friday's round saw Byeong Hun An post a 2 over par 73 score with four bogeys and two birdies. He totalled even par for the first two rounds of the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback