5 big names who missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 feat. Kevin Kisner

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship has wrapped up with its two rounds on Friday, April 18. This week's PGA Tour event kicked off with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 17, and after two rounds, Joel Dahmen has taken the lead in the game at 16-under. He played a round of 66 on Friday to extend his opening-round lead in the game.

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above the cutline have secured their spots for the final two rounds of the event. Some big names, including Kevin Kisner, had a tough time this week on the PGA Tour and missed the cut.

Below are the five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship:

5 golfers who missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

#1 Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner (Image Source: Imagn)

Kevin Kisner started his campaign at the Corales Puntacana Championship with an opening round of 72. He struggled in the first round and made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and a bogey on the back nine for a round of even par 72.

In the second round of the PGA Tour event, he started the campaign on the tenth hole and carded a birdie on the front nine, three birdies, and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70. He missed the cut in the PGA Tour event.

#2 Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ (Image Source: Imagn)

Cameron Champ also had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. He started the event with an opening round of 71, in which he made three birdies and two bogeys.

In the second round, the American played a round of 72, with three birdies and three bogeys. He also missed the cut in the PGA Tour event.

#3 Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen (Image Source: Imagn)

Erik van Rooyen started his campaign at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship on the first tee hole on Thursday. He made a birdie on the fourth hole but then had a tough time on the greens as the game progressed.

He made a double bogey on the eighth and then three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey on the 17th for a round of 2-over 74. He also missed the cut in the PGA Tour event.

#4 Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs (Image Source: Imagn)

Harry Higgs started his campaign at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship with the opening round of 72. He made three birdies and two bogeys in the opening round of the tournament.

In the second round, he started on the tenth and then made two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine and a bogey, a double bogey, and a birdie on the back nine for 1-over 73. He also missed the cut after 36 holes.

#5 Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery (Image source: Imagn)

Taylor Montgomery started his campaign in the PGA Tour event with a round of 75. He made two bogeys, a birdie on the front nine, and a birdie, a bogey, and a double bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-over 75.

He started the second round of the PGA Tour event on the tenth hole with a double bogey on the 11th and then carded two bogeys on the 13th and 17th. He added a birdie on the 18th and then a birdie and an eagle on the back nine for even par 72 and missed the cut.

