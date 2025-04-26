5 big names who missed the cut at the Zurich Classic feat. Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

The initial two rounds of the Zurich Classic concluded on Friday, April 25. Round 1 leaders Isiah Salinda and Kevin Velo maintained their lead throughout the second round as well.
The cutline of the Zurich Classic was set at 10-under with many marquee names missing out. Here's a look at 5 such golfers:
5 big names who missed the cut at the Zurich Classic
1) Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama recorded a clean scoresheet in the fourball on Thursday. They hit eleven birdies to put up an impressive score of 11-under 61 in the first round. Unfortunately, the duo couldn't continue their great run in the foursomes round on Friday.
They carded four birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys to finish 3-over 75 in the second round. Their poor performance on Friday strongly affected their total score. Eventually, they ended up two strokes behind the cutline with a score of 8-under.
2) Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore started their campaign at the Zurich Classic with a 6-under 66 score on Thursday. In fourball, the duo posted seven birdies and one bogey as a team.
In the second round, the pair carded six birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey to finish their foursomes at 2-under 70. With a total score of 8-under, the US golfers fell two strokes short of the cutline.
3) Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
The Firzpatrick brothers posted an impressive 6-under 66 in their opening round on Thursday, hitting six birdies as a team. In the second round, the duo recorded five birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 3-under 69. Their total score of 9-under was just one stroke behind the cutline.
4) Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young
The US golfers put up a clean scoresheet as a team in their first round at the Zurich Classic. They hit eight birdies and scored a stunning 8-under 64. While they had a dream run in the fourball, they faltered in the foursomes on Friday. Bhatia and Young posted three birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to score 1-over 73. Their total score of 7-under was eventually three strokes behind the cutline.
5) Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald
The duo had a spectacular start to the Zurich Classic as they recorded a clean scoresheet. Villegas and Donald hit one eagle and six birdies to score 8-under 64 in the fourball. However, their performance in the foursomes on the Friday was the complete opposite. They carded one birdie and four bogeys to score 3-over 75 in Round 2. Their total score of 5-under was way behind the cutline.