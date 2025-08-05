5 big names who missed out on a FedEx Cup Playoffs berth after the Wyndham Championship ft. Max Homa

Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the spots for the FedEx Cup Playoffs are sealed. A total of 70 players have qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but only 69 of them will be in action this week.

The FedEx Cup top 70 featured many great stories of grit and perseverance. Chris Kirk made it to the Playoffs after a T5 finish at Sedgefield Country Club, while Matti Schmid snuck in just inside the line with a T31 finish.

On the other hand, a few big names failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs after disappointing results. In this article, we look at five notable names who will miss the Playoffs.

5 big names who failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs

1) Max Homa

Max Homa (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa's poor season concluded with a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship. To make it to the Playoffs, he needed a T2 or better finish, but he shot 66 and 75 to miss the cut and finish 111th in the standings.

This year has been forgettable for Homa as he missed a whopping eight cuts in 20 starts and had only one top-10 finish.

2) Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland (Source: Imagn)

Gary Woodland had heartbreak at the Wyndham Championship, where he was projected to make it to the FedEx Cup midweek. However, a pair of 70s in the last two rounds pushed him to 72nd in the standings.

Woodland made 14 cuts in 20 starts this year and had seven top-25 finishes, including a T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

3) Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell (Source: Imagn)

Keith Mitchell was 72nd in the standings and needed a good week to get inside the top 70. However, he missed his fifth cut of the season and failed to make the Playoffs.

Mitchell was 54th in the standings till the RBC Canadian Open in June and had seven top-25s in 14 starts. But three missed cuts in his past six starts pushed him out of the field.

4) Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Source: Imagn)

Adam Scott missed just three cuts in 17 starts this season, but he still couldn’t make it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This was due to a lack of top-10 finishes, as the Australian star couldn’t finish better than T12.

5) Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Source: Imagn)

Tom Kim had a horrible season as he missed a whopping eight cuts in 23 starts in 2025. Besides, he had just two top-25s, with a T7 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being his best result. Notably, this was his third start of the year, and things have only gone bad since.

