5 big names missing the 2024 PGA Championship feat. Louis Oosthuizen

The PGA Championship field boasts one of the strongest fields in the world of golf. Nonetheless, several players will be absent from Valhalla Golf Club. Some major players, such as Zach Johnson haven't been at their best in recent months, while others, such as Abraham Ancer and Justin Lower, have had good results during the 2024 season.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at the five biggest names who will miss the 2024 PGA Championship.

5 big names missing the 2024 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship field will have 156 players and 16 of them currently belong to LIV Golf. So far, only one player who had a place in the field has withdrawn.

#1, Louis Oosthuizen

The South African started the 2024 season by winning two DP World Tour tournaments (Alfred Dunhill Championship and Mauritius Open) on consecutive weekends. Subsequently, he finished T22 at LIV Golf Singapore.

In the first seven breakaway league tournaments, Louis Oosthuizen has finished in four top 10s, including two-second places. His relevant results place him fourth in the season's individual standings.

As per AP’s Doug Ferguson, Oosthuizen received a special invitation to play in the PGA Championship but declined due to personal matters.

#2, Abraham Ancer

The Mexican player has showcased impressive performance throughout the ongoing LIV Golf season, with one victory in Hong Kong, along with two Top 10 finishes and two Top 15 finishes in seven tournaments. As a result, he currently holds the sixth position in the 2024 individual ranking.

#3, Zach Johnson

The two-time major champion and captain of the U.S. team for the 2023 Ryder Cup will miss his first PGA Championship since 2004. Zach Johnson has been struggling to find his best game, with five missed cuts in nine tournaments during 2024.

However, Johnson has managed to finish in four Top 25s during the current season. His best result was a T19 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming with Ryan Palmer.

#4, Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard has had several strong finishes in the 2024 LIV Golf season, including two second-place finishes and two other Top 20s. Sergio Garcia also played in the Asian Tour's Macau International Series, where he finished T21. Additionally, he competed in The Masters Tournament but unfortunately missed the cut.

#5, Justin Lower

Justin Lower narrowly missed his chances of earning an exemption to play in the PGA Championship. Lower is currently on the alternates list, holding onto a slim chance of making a last-minute entry into the event.

Lower has played 14 PGA Tour events during 2024, with 11 cuts passed (he withdrew on one occasion). He has finished in two Top 10s and two other Top 25s. His best result so far has been a T3 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.