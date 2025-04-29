5 big names missing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 field ft. Rory McIlroy

The PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It is not a Signature Event, but there are still some excellent golfers in the field.

That includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is still searching for his first victory of the year. Outside of him, some notable names are missing this week.

PGA Tour stars out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

5) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele will not be in the field (Image via Imagn)

As the defending champion at not one but two of the four Majors this year, Xander Schauffele is one of the biggest names in golf. The world number three is not playing in this tournament this weekend, though. No stated reason was given, but it's presumably because it's not a Signature Event, and most superstars play only the tournaments they have to and the elevated events during the year.

4) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa won't be playing this weekend (Image via Imagn)

Several of the highest-ranked golfers in the world are not playing this weekend, and that includes Collin Morikawa. The world number four is absent from the field, but like Schauffele, he did not state a particular reason for this. He, like so many superstars, doesn't have to play the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, so he's not going to.

3) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is not playing the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

One week after the Masters, Justin Thomas broke his nearly three-year losing streak at the RBC Heritage. He won it in a playoff, and that emotional victory awarded him some well-deserved time off. There is no stated reason for his absence, but the world number five doesn't need to play this weekend.

2) Blades Brown

Blades Brown won't play the Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

Blades Brown is not a household name just yet, but he is one of the top young golfers in the world. At just 17, he could've played in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He qualified, but he decided not to. Instead, the teenager wants to stay on the Korn Ferry Tour and chase a Special Temporary Membership. He doesn't have status on any pro tour right now, so he's opting to stay put and try to earn that rather than jump onto the first PGA Tour event he can.

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will not play this weekend (Image via Imagn)

Perhaps the biggest name in golf right now, Rory McIlroy, will not play in the Byron Nelson. The world number two won the Masters Tournament a few weeks ago. Ordinarily, he'd have taken the next few weeks off to soak in and rest, but he wanted to defend his title at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry. Now, he's finally going to take some time off, and he will not be part of this tournament.

