5 big names missing from the Tour Championship 2025 ft. Xander Schauffele

The Tour Championship is the last leg of the FedEx Cup playoff series, and the top 30 on the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship, which took place last week, will play at the East Lake Golf Course this week. The tournament will take place over four days from August 21 to 24 and will flaunt a purse of around $40,000,000.

A star-studded field will fight to clinch the cup along with the hefty prize money. Scottie Scheffler has the highest position on the FedEx standings and is the most demanded golfer on the field after he triumphed at the BMW Championship.

While the Tour Championship will show top-tier golfers, the field will miss out on renowned names. Here's a list of five popular names that will miss out on the Tour Championship:

5 popular names to miss out at the Tour Championship

1) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele will miss the Tour Championship for the first time in his career. While Schauffele finished in a T28 at the BMW Championship, the golfer landed at 42nd place on the FedEx standings.

Thus, he finished his chances of playing at the Tour Championship. This year, the World No. 3's only best finish came at the Open Championship with a T7 after scoring 10 under.

2) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler at the BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler is in 32nd place on the FedEx standings, and he missed out on a chance to play at the East Lake Golf Club this week. This year, Fowler's best finish came at the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship after scoring 1 under and 7 under, respectively.

3) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Matt Fitzpatrick is 34th on the FedEx Cup list, and the golfer will not play this week. He last participated in the BMW Championship to finish at T17 with a total score of 1 under. His best finishes of the season came at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship, with a T4 each.

4) Jason Day

Jason Day at the BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Jason Day finished in 41st place on the FedEx standings after the conclusion of the BMW Championship. This year, Day's best finish came at the American Express with a T3 finish after scoring 22 under. At the BMW Championship, the golfer finished at T23 with 1 over.

5) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox at The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Ryan Fox finished in 43rd place on the FedEx list, and he landed in 43rd place at the BMW Championship. Fox won two tournaments in 2025, and those were the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.

