5 big names missing from the Truist Championship 2025 feat. Scottie Scheffler

The Truist Championship will take place this week from May 8-11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course. It is a Signature event on the PGA Tour roster and hence it has a limited field of 72 golfers, boasting a purse of around $20 million.

Ad

The Truist Championship welcomes several big names, including the reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Besides McIlroy, the field is stacked with golfers like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and more. While the field has top-tier names, it will miss out on some popular PGA Tour names. Here's a list of five popular names who won't play at the Truist Championship.

List of five names missing from the Truist Championship

1) Scottie Scheffler

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler won't play at the Truist Championship. Scheffler last played at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and won the tournament with a score of 31 under. He shot 61-63-66-63 over the four rounds in the tournament. Apart from this, he had five more top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025 including a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 15 under, a T3 at the Genesis Invitational with 9 under, a T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open with 19 under, fourth at the Masters Tournament with 8 under and a T8 at the RBC Heritage with 12 under.

Ad

2) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods didn't play any PGA Tour tournaments in 2025, and his last event was the Open Championship in 2024, where he missed the cutline. Woods played five TGL tournaments in 2025 for the Jupiter Links, and the team won one event against Boston Common Golf on January 27.

Ad

3) Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton- Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton won't play at the PGA Tour signature event being a LIV golfer. He had only two top 10 finishes in the LIV League in 2025, including a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh and a T5 at the LIV Golf Mexico City. Hatton only played the PGA Tour's Masters Tournament in 2025 to finish at T14.

Ad

4) Tom Kim

Tom Kim- Source: Imagn

Tom Kim won't play this week and his last appearance was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he failed to make the cutline after shooting 72 and 66 in the two rounds. Kim had only one top 10 finish in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at T7 with 16 under.

Ad

5) Billy Horschel

PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Billy Horschel last played in April at the RBC Heritage and in his last outing, the golfer finished in a T27 position after shooting 8 under. Horschel had two top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T4 at the Valspar Championship and a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More