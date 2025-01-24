5 big names below the projected cutline at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 ft. Shane Lowry

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is heading for its conclusion. The tournament had its second round on Thursday, January 23, but it was suspended due to darkness.

The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes. After the semi-finished second round on Thursday, the projected cutline is +1, and some big names are on the verge of missing the cut. This included Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Here is the list of five players who could miss the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open:

5 big names below the projected cutline at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025

#1 Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry (Image Source: Getty)

Shane Lowry had a rough start at the Farmers Insurance Open with a round of 72. He teed it up on the South Course of Torrey Pines and made two birdies on the first two holes but then made three bogeys on the front nine and a bogey with three birdies on the back nine for a round of even-par 72.

In the second round, he played on the North Course of Torrey Pines but struggled with his game. He made three birdies on the front nine but struggled on the back nine, making six bogeys for a round of 3-over 75. After Thursday’s round, he finished below the cutline.

#2 Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen (Image Source: Imagn)

Erik van Rooyen also finished below the cutline after Thursday’s round of the Farmers Insurance Open. He started the game with a solid round of 67 but struggled on the South Course of Torrey Pines in the second round. He made seven bogeys, three birdies, and two double bogeys for a round of 8-over 80 on Thursday. He settled with an overall score of 3-over, finishing below the cutline.

#3 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Si Woo Kim also had a rough time playing at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and finished below the cutline after two rounds. He played the first round with a 71 but faced tough challenges on the greens in the second round.

He made five bogeys and only a single birdie on Thursday on the South Course of Torrey Pines for a round of 4-over 76, dropping 16 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 81st place.

#4 Justin Rose

Justin Rose (Image Source: Getty)

Justin Rose kicked off with a round of 69 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open but struggled with his game in the second round. He teed off on the South Course of Torrey Pines for the second round with a birdie on the first hole but then made a bogey on the fourth hole, followed by two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes, and then three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine for an 8-over 80. He slipped down 74 positions on the leaderboard and finished below the cutline at 5-over.

#5 Tony Finau

Tony Finau (image Source: Imagn)

Tony Finau struggled with his game in the second round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and finished below the cutline. He started with a round of 72 in the opening round, but in the second round, he made two bogeys, two double bogeys, and a birdie on Thursday for a round of 5-over 77. With a total of 5-over, he finishes below the cutline.

