The U.S. Open final qualifying event was held on Monday, June 2. Several golfers from around the world, including some top-ranked PGA Tour players such as Max Homa and Cameron Young, competed in the game, hoping to secure a spot in the third Major of the year.

Ad

The U.S. Open final qualifying game was a 36-hole event held at ten sites on June 2, while prior to that, it was held on May 19 at three sites. In the recent qualifying game, Cameron Young earned his spot after winning a dramatic playoff.

Here are five stories from the U.S. Open final qualifying.

5 big storylines from the US Open Final Qualifying

#1. Cameron Young's dramatic playoff

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cameron Young played in the U.S. Open qualifying round on June 2, held at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio. In the 36-hole, he ended up finishing tied with Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Eric Cole, and Chase Johnson. He made a birdie on the first playoff hole and secured his spot in the Major.

#2. Max Homa carries his own bag at U.S. Open final qualifying

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Homa caught the people’s attention at the U.S. Open final qualifying. The American competed at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in a field of 66 players for seven spots. He was seen carrying his own bag on the greens during the game. Homa had made it to a playoff, but Cameron Young secured the spot, and he missed the chance to play in the Major.

#3. High school junior secured spot at the U.S. Open

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

High school junior Mason Howell secured his spot in the upcoming third Major of the year through the U.S. Open final qualifying event. He competed at the Piedmont Driving Club. The site featured 83 players playing for five spots. Amateur golfer Mason Howell led the game after 36 holes in a tie with Jackson Buchanan and secured his spot in the Major.

#4. Former caddie qualifies for U.S. Open

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another interesting storyline for the 2025 U.S. Open final qualifying event was a former caddie qualifying for the Major. Matt Vogt, who was the former caddie at Oakmont, the venue for the upcoming Major, played at the Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington in the final qualifying event for the major. He qualified after playing two back-to-back rounds of 68.

#5. Two LIV golfers qualified for the U.S. Open

Twenty-five of the LIV golfers were initially scheduled to play in the U.S. Open final qualifying game, but only two could make it to the Major. Carlos Ortiz competed at the Bent Tree Country Club, and he carded two rounds of 66 and 68 to settle in a tie for fourth place and secured his spot for the Major.

Meanwhile, Marc Leishman is another LIV golfer to secure a spot by final qualifying. He played two rounds of 70 and 69 and had to compete in a 3-for-2 playoff against Bryson Kim (a) and Sebastian Munoz. He secured the spot in the Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More