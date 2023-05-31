5 celebrities who own their private golf courses

Private golf courses are a luxury amenity that only a select few can afford. While many celebrities are avid golfers and enjoy playing on various courses around the world, only a handful of them actually own a private course.

Here are five celebrities who have indulged in their passion for golf by owning their own exclusive courses.

#1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, owns the exclusive "The Woods Jupiter" in Jupiter, Florida. Designed by Tom Fazio, the course offers a challenging yet picturesque layout. Woods' ownership allows him to have complete control over the course's design, maintenance, and accessibility. The Woods Jupiter has become a popular destination for both professional and amateur golfers.

#2. Greg Norman

Another golfing legend who owns his private course is Greg Norman. Known as "The Great White Shark," Norman owns the exclusive "Medalist Golf Club" in Hobe Sound, Florida. The course was designed by Pete Dye and Norman himself. The Medalist Golf Club has gained a reputation for being one of the most exclusive and prestigious courses in Florida, attracting both celebrities and golf enthusiasts.

#3. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, the Grammy-winning singer and actor, is also an avid golfer and owns the "Mirimichi Golf Course" in Millington, Tennessee. Timberlake purchased the course in 2009 and undertook an extensive renovation to transform it into an eco-friendly golfing paradise. Mirimichi Golf Course boasts a beautiful layout, challenging holes, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

#4. George Strait

Country music icon George Strait is not only known for his chart-topping hits but also for his love of golf. He owns the exclusive "Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort" in Boerne, Texas. The course is nestled in the picturesque Texas Hill Country and offers stunning views alongside a challenging golfing experience. Strait's ownership has allowed him to combine his passion for golf with his love for Texas hospitality.

#5. Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in history, has not only left his mark on the game but also in the world of golf course design. His company, Nicklaus Design, has designed over 400 courses worldwide, many of which are considered among the best. Nicklaus himself owns the "The Bear's Club" in Jupiter, Florida. The course, designed by Nicklaus, provides a challenging yet enjoyable experience for its members and guests.

These celebrities have taken their love for golf to the next level by investing in their private courses. Owning a private golf course not only provides them with the opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport in a secluded setting, but also offers a level of exclusivity and control over the course's design and maintenance.

These courses often become a gathering place for fellow celebrities, professional golfers, and high-profile individuals who share a passion for the game.

