5 dark horses to watch out for at the 2024 PGA Championship ft. Sahith Theegala

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16 to 19. 156 players will compete for a $17,500,000 million purse, 700 FedEx Cup Points, and the Wannamaker Trophy.

According to BetMGM, World No. 1 and 2023 PGA Championship runner-up Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win with +450 odds. Defending champion, Brooks Koepka has +1400 odds to win the Major back to back.

Here are five dark horses to watch out for to win the 2024 PGA Championship.

1. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

With +6600 odds to win the 2024 PGA Championship, Sahith Theegala has had a commendable PGA Tour season so far. Ranked 12 on the Official World Golf Rankings, Theegala finished solo second at the 2024 RBC Heritage three strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

With no prior experience playing Valhalla Golf Club, Sahith Theegala's best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club where he finished tied for 40th place. With a 45th-place finish at the Masters, Theegala has five top-ten finishes so far this season.

2. Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka, 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Sepp Straka has +9000 odds to win the 2024 PGA Championship. Straka finished just outside the top 15 at the Masters with tied for 16th and has had three top 11 finishes this season.

Straka finished tied for seventh at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Tied for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, Sepp Straka could win the 2024 PGA Championship with a good approach game which is required to conquer Valhalla Golf Club.

3. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, 2021 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

At +4000 to win, Wyndham Clark finished tied for third at the 2024 RBC Heritage. Despite finishing tied for 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship, Clark ranks fourth on the Official World Golf Rankings and could certainly put up a show this week.

Clark missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship but followed a missed cut with a victory at the 2023 U.S. Open two weeks later. With three PGA Championship appearances, Clark's best finish at the Major was in 2021 where he finished tied for 75th.

4. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas, 2015 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Also with +4000 to win the 2024 PGA Championship Justin Thomas finished tied for fifth at the 2024 RBC Heritage with 14 under and tied for 21st at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

Thomas has played the PGA Championship 8 times and has won in 2017 and 2022. The Louisville local finished tied for 65th last year. His 2022 PGA Championship win came after he missed the cut at the Major the year before.

5. Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris, 2022 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

The 27-year-old has +6600 odds to win the 2024 PGA Championship. With two previous appearances in 2021 and 2022 at the Major, Will Zalatoris' best finish was in 2022 where he finished runner-up at Southern Hills Country Club with 5 under par after losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff for the title. In 2021 he finished tied for 8th.

With both his appearances resulting in top-10 finishes, Will Zalatoris ranks 20th on the FedEx Cup Rankings and 33rd on the Official World Golf Rankings. Zalatoris has played 11 events on the PGA Tour so far this season and has had three top ten finishes and four top 25 finishes.

He finished tied for 60th at the Wells Fargo Championship last week after missing the cut at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Zalatoris, however, has good luck at Majors with a tied for ninth finish at the 2024 Masters.