5 Facts to know about Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is the oldest Major Championship winner with 45 victories on the PGA Tour. From his first win in 1991 to his 2021 PGA Championship victory, the constant factor throughout his career has been his wife, Amy Mickelson.

5 facts about Amy Mickelson

1. She didn't know anything about golf before meeting Phil

Phil Mickelson, a senior at the time at Arizona State, told Amy that he was a professional golfer, but she wasn’t exactly sure what he meant. She certainly didn’t think that he was a sportsperson.

Amy wrote in her book One Magical Sunday:

“When he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course.”

The couple had their first date on a tennis court. Phil invited Amy to his first tournament, the Celebrity Pro-Am in Palm Springs, California.

At the event, Phil decided to joke around and had his caddie give her a note that was wrapped around a hotel key. Amy recalled in One Magical Sunday:

“I didn’t understand why he handed it to me because Phil was standing on the edge of the green (only 10 feet away) with a big grin on his face. When I opened the note, the hotel room key fell onto the ground. And the ladies who were standing around me just gasped. Well, I was so mad, I picked up the key and threw it at Phil as hard as I could.”

2. She married Phil in 1996 and have 3 children together

The Mickelsons tied the knot on November 16, 1996. Three years later, they welcomed the first of their three children.

The Mickelsons, 142nd Open Championship (Image via Getty)

Amy said in an interview with the PGA Tour:

“That moment of her coming, that moment when we gave birth, Phil was there, he was the one pulling her out and cutting the cord. To this day that was the most spiritual moment of my life. What Phil and I feel about having a child when you are with the right person — it was such an amazing moment as a couple. Such a beautiful, bonding moment. I remember never feeling anything close to that in my life.”

The couple’s second child, Sophia, was born two years later in 2001.

During the birth of their third child Evan in 2003, Amy had a serious complication during childbirth and Phil was concerned that he would lose both his wife and the child. Amy had a ruptured artery in her uterus and the baby stopped breathing.

Both Amy and Evan eventually came through and are both healthy.

3. Breast cancer survivor

Amy Mickelson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and underwent treatment for several months.

In 2009, Amy made very few appearances with Phil which sparked rumors of their divorce. A statement from Phil's manager stated that Amy was dealing with a diagnosis of breast cancer and that there were no marital issues.

Prior to her breast cancer diagnosis, Amy accompanied Phil to almost every one of his tournaments and became good friends with other players and their wives. During treatment, Phil and several other players wore breast cancer pins to support Amy.

Fan supporting Amy Mickelson, Crowne Plaza Invitational 2010 (Image via Getty)

Phil cleared his playing schedule indefinitely but later announced that he would resume playing following Amy's cancer treatment.

Although Amy missed a full year of tournaments due to her cancer treatment, she made it to the 2010 Masters in Augusta to witness her husband win the green jacket. She is now cancer-free following an 11-year battle.

4. She is a former NBA cheerleader

Amy & Amanda Mickelson, 142nd Open Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Meeting back in the 90s, the couple both attended Arizona State University. At the time, Amy was a junior and a cheerleader for the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

5. Co-founder of non-profit

The couple founded the nonprofit Birdies for the Brave in partnership with the PGA Tour. The charity aims to honor service members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

The organization has grown over the years to raise funds for additional military homefront charities that provide direct services for military members, veterans and their families ranging from financial aid and rehabilitation programs to housing, counseling and educational scholarships and career development and recruitment.

The same year that Birdies for the Brave was founded, they launched a privately funded organization - the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation - that focuses on supporting youth and family initiatives.