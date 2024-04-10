5 fairytale endings that can happen at Masters 2024 feat. Rory McIlroy winning his Grand Slam

Certain players winning the Masters, like Scottie Scheffler or Brooks Koepka, wouldn't be a total surprise. They're very good, and they could easily do so. That ending wouldn't be as iconic or impressive, though.

For some golfers, there's a potential fairytale ending in store if they can win this weekend. Here are the outcomes we believe would make for the best stories.

The five greatest endings to the 2024 Masters

5) Jon Rahm repeating

Can Jon Rahm repeat?

Jon Rahm securing his second straight victory would be a perfect outcome for him. It would make him just the fourth player to ever defend their crown with another win. It would also give Rahm the chance to make history in the 2025 Masters if he could win that one as well. For LIV Golf, it would also be a storybook ending.

As of yet, no player from the rebel tour has won this one, though they came close in 2023. It would give the tour more legitimacy and cement it as a real and important part of the future of golf even to its most vocal detractors.

4) Nick Dunlap breaking out

Nick Dunlap has long odds of winning his first Masters

Nick Dunlap won the American Express as an amateur and shortly thereafter turned pro, so he's been a professional golfer for only a few months. To be able to even play in the Masters at that status is impressive, but if he were to somehow beat the odds (he is currently +20000, the same as Bubba Watson for reference) and win, it would likely be the greatest opening to a golf career that anyone has seen in some time.

3) Wyndham Clark winning

Wyndham Clark is a good bet to win

There has been just one single golfer to ever win the Masters in his debut. Wyndham Clark will try to be the second. He doesn't boast the pedigree of some other rookies, like Ludvig Aberg who is younger and has been tabbed a generational player. It took some time for Clark to break through, doing so at the U.S. Open last year.

To win the Masters, a tournament he always dreamed of playing, in his first go would be an iconic moment for the golfer.

2) Rory McIlroy breaking the drought

Rory McIlroy at the 2024 Masters

Even if he had already won a Masters, breaking a near-decade-long drought of major titles would be a fantastic ending for Rory McIlroy. Winning here would not only do that but it would give him a career Grand Slam. Only five golfers have ever done that. McIlroy is one of the most accomplished players in this sport, and this is the final thing he's searching for.

1) Tiger Woods shocking the world

Can Tiger Woods stun the golf world again?

It would be a fairytale ending if Tiger Woods even placed in the top 10 or so of the Masters given all that he's been through and the current state of his health. However, there may never be a more inspiring story than this if he were able to somehow win.

He is a longshot to do so, but this would be even more impressive than his 2019 victory since he's five years older and still struggling with health issues. He's already one of the most iconic golfers to ever play, and winning in 2024 would likely end up as his most impressive feat.