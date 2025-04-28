5 golfer duos who outdid their odds at the Zurich Classic 2025 ft. Michael Thorbjornsen / Karl Vilips

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, April 27. This year, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin registered a win in the game.
They won the tournament by just a stroke over Nicolaj Hojgaard and his brother Rasmus Hojgaard. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry settled in a T12 position. Jake Knapp and his teammate Frankie Capan III settled in solo third place.
Some duos have been phenomenal with their game and made the headlines at last week's event. This includes Karl Vilips and his partner, Michael Thorbjornsen, and also Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo. They were not the top favorite to win the event, but they outdid their odds and had a remarkable outing in the PGA Tour event.
Here are the five duos who outperformed their odds at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
5 golfer duos who outdid their odds at the Zurich Classic 2025
#1 Michael Thorbjornsen / Karl Vilips
- Odds: +4000
- Result: T4
Vilips and Thorbjornsen had the odds of +4000 (via CBS Sports) to win the tournament. However, they had a remarkable outing and outdid their odds in the PGA Tour event. The team settled in the T4 position.
#2 Luke List / Henrik Norlander
- Odds: +8000
- Result: T4
Luke List and his teammate Henrik Norlander were also phenomenal with their game at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They also outdid their odds at the event. Per CBS Sports, their odds for the event were +8000, but they outperformed and settled in the T4 position.
#3 Justin Lower / Chad Ramey
- Odds: +8000
- Result: T8
Chad Ramey and Justin Lower also had a remarkable outfit at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They also outdid their odds. They had the odds of +8000 via CBS Sports, but they finished in T8 position.
#4 Isaiah Salinda / Kevin Velo
- Odds: +10000
- Result: T8
Isaiah Salinda and his teammate, Kevin Velo, also had a remarkable time playing at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Their odds for the tournament were just +10000, per CBS Sports. But the team had a remarkable time on the greens, and they settled in the T8 position after four rounds.
#5 Braden Thornberry / Hayden Buckley
- Odds: +50000
- Result: T10
Hayden Buckley and Branden Thornberry were the least favorite to win the event. Per CBS Sports, their odds for the tournament were +50000, but they had a remarkable time on the greens and settled in the T10 position.