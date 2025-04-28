5 golfer duos who outdid their odds at the Zurich Classic 2025 ft. Michael Thorbjornsen / Karl Vilips

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, April 27. This year, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin registered a win in the game.

Ad

They won the tournament by just a stroke over Nicolaj Hojgaard and his brother Rasmus Hojgaard. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry settled in a T12 position. Jake Knapp and his teammate Frankie Capan III settled in solo third place.

Some duos have been phenomenal with their game and made the headlines at last week's event. This includes Karl Vilips and his partner, Michael Thorbjornsen, and also Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo. They were not the top favorite to win the event, but they outdid their odds and had a remarkable outing in the PGA Tour event.

Ad

Trending

Here are the five duos who outperformed their odds at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

5 golfer duos who outdid their odds at the Zurich Classic 2025

#1 Michael Thorbjornsen / Karl Vilips

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +4000

Result: T4

Ad

Vilips and Thorbjornsen had the odds of +4000 (via CBS Sports) to win the tournament. However, they had a remarkable outing and outdid their odds in the PGA Tour event. The team settled in the T4 position.

#2 Luke List / Henrik Norlander

Luke List and Henrik Norlander (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +8000

Result: T4

Ad

Luke List and his teammate Henrik Norlander were also phenomenal with their game at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They also outdid their odds at the event. Per CBS Sports, their odds for the event were +8000, but they outperformed and settled in the T4 position.

#3 Justin Lower / Chad Ramey

Justin Lower and Chad Ramey (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +8000

Result: T8

Ad

Chad Ramey and Justin Lower also had a remarkable outfit at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They also outdid their odds. They had the odds of +8000 via CBS Sports, but they finished in T8 position.

#4 Isaiah Salinda / Kevin Velo

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +10000

Result: T8

Ad

Isaiah Salinda and his teammate, Kevin Velo, also had a remarkable time playing at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Their odds for the tournament were just +10000, per CBS Sports. But the team had a remarkable time on the greens, and they settled in the T8 position after four rounds.

#5 Braden Thornberry / Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry and Hayden Buckley (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +50000

Result: T10

Hayden Buckley and Branden Thornberry were the least favorite to win the event. Per CBS Sports, their odds for the tournament were +50000, but they had a remarkable time on the greens and settled in the T10 position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More