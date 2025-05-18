5 golfers who could beat Scottie Scheffler to win PGA Championship on final day ft. Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler is in the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship after three rounds at 11-under. He played a round of 65 on Saturday and jumped four spots on the leaderboard to take a three-stroke lead. He has a good chance of winning the event.

Ad

There are some top-ranked golfers in the top positions of the leaderboard and could beat Scheffler to win the title heading into the final round of the event. Players such as Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, and J.T. Poston also have a good chance to win on Sunday.

Below are the five golfers who could beat Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship 2025:

5 golfers who could beat Scottie Scheffler to win PGA Championship on final day

#1 Jon Rahm

Ad

Trending

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm had a tough start at the Major and played the first two rounds of 70, but he carded the third round of 67 and jumped 22 spots on the leaderboard and settled in a tie for fifth place at 6-under and is in contention to win the event.

Ad

The Spanish golfer had previously played at the Masters earlier this year, and he settled in a T14 position.

#2 Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Image Source: Imagn)

Alex Noren is another golfer who has a good chance to seize the title on Sunday, May 18. He started the game with an opening round of 68 and then carded 71 in the second round.

Ad

He played a round of 66 on Saturday and jumped 15 positions on the leaderboard and settling just three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler. This season on the PGA Tour, Noren has only played at the Truist Championship, and he finished in a T51 position in the event.

#3 J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston (Image Source: Imagn)

J.T. Poston will tee off for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sunday, just four strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, and has a good chance to beat the World No. 1 to win the Major.

Ad

This week, he played the three rounds of 68, 70, and 68 to settle in a tie for third at 7-under. On the PGA Tour this season, Poston has played in a total of 14 tournaments so far and has five finishes in the top 25.

#4 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Si Woo Kim also had a good chance to beat Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship to win the Major. He has been playing fairly well this week. After having a tough time on the greens on Thursday, where he carded 72, he was phenomenal on Friday and played a round of 64.

Ad

But after a round of 71 on Saturday, he unfortunately slipped down three spots on the leaderboard and settled in the T5 position, but is still in contention for the title. This season, he played in 15 tournaments on the PGA Tour and recorded one finish in the top 10.

#5 Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas (Image Source: Imagn)

Jhonattan Vegas had the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship in the first two rounds. He played a round of 64 in the opening round and then 70 on the next day. However, after playing a round of 73 on the third day, he settled in the T5 position.

He also has a good chance to make a comeback on Sunday and to win the Major. He played in 11 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and recorded one finish in the top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More