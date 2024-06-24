5 golfers who outperformed their odds at the Travelers Championship 2024 ft. Tom Kim

As is the case very often on tour, Scottie Scheffler won the Travelers Championship. He came in as the betting favorite to win, so it wasn't a big surprise to many bettors or the oddsmakers. However, he's not the only golfer who did well over the weekend. They might not have come away with the win, but quite a few shocked the world by far outperforming their odds. Here are a few golfers who did just that.

Golfers who did surprisingly well based on their Travelers Championship odds

5) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler did well this weekend

Rickie Fowler's -13 showing and T20 placement don't suggest all that impressive of an outing, but it's still far better than expected. He had a good weekend of golf, which the oddsmakers didn't expect him to, as they gave him +20000 odds to win. Only 12 golfers had the same or worse odds of winning the Travelers Championship.

Trending

4) Cameron Young

Cameron Young shot a 59 during the third round

Cameron Young was not among the betting favorites to win the Travelers, opening at +9000 in the first round. It was a surprise, then, that he shot so well. He became the 13th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 in any round and overall was 17 under and tied for ninth place this weekend. His incredible form during the third round and the beginning of the fourth round and surely surprised oddsmakers.

3) Tom Kim

Tom Kim nearly won the Travelers Championship

Prior to the tournament, Tom Kim was +4000 to win. He had the 15th-best odds of winning, yet he performed better than everyone except Scottie Scheffler. He even nailed a clutch birdie (narrowly missing a walk-off eagle) to force the tournament to a playoff before Scheffler got the best of him. It was one of the strongest outings of Kim's career.

2) Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre finished in a tie for 16th place

Perhaps the odds were underrating someone who did just win a PGA Tour event two weeks ago, but Robert MacIntyre began the tournament with +15000 odds to win the Travelers Championship. He responded by shooting 14 under par through four rounds and finished in a tie for 16th.

1) Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge played well at the Travelers Championship

Tom Hoge was a long shot to win. Entering the first round, he was +10000 to take home the Travelers Championship trophy. He didn't do that, but he came pretty close. The American put in a brilliant final round, shooting eight under as he charged up the leaderboard. It resulted in a surprising T3 and -20 scoreline, which was far better than what his odds suggested.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback