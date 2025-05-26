5 golfers who overperformed their odds at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 ft. Ben Griffin

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has finally concluded with its finale on Sunday, May 25. The tournament was held at Colonial Country Club and was won by Ben Griffin.

The tournament featured the top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, who had the best odds to win the event, settled in a tie for fourth place. Meanwhile, Griffin had overperformed his odds last week to seize the title.

Below are the five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025

#1. Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: +6000

Result: Winner

Ben Griffin had the odds of +6000 to win the event. He performed well and seized the title. He started with an opening round of 66 before playing the next three rounds of 63, 68, and 71 to settle with an overall score of 12-under. He registered an easy one-stroke win in the game over Matti Schmid.

#2. Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: +7000

Result: 3

Bud Cauley is another golfer who overperformed his odds at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He started with the opening round of 66 and then played the next three rounds of 69, 69, and 67. He settled with a score of 9-under for a solo third place. His odds for the event were +7000 (via CBS Sports).

#3. Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: +11000

Result: T6

Ryo Hisatsune was one of the least-favored to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. His odds per CBS Sports were +11000, but the Japanese golfer put forward an amazing performance in the four-day event. He started with an opening round of 66 and then carded 67 in the next round. He played the final two rounds of 71 and 69 to settle in a tie for sixth place.

#4. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +10000

Result: T16

Rickie Fowler had the odds of +10000, but he also outperformed his odds to have a decent finish in the tournament. He started the campaign with an opening round of 70 and then played the next two rounds of 64. With the final two rounds of 67 and 64, he settled with an overall score of 5-under for a T16 place.

#5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +9000

Result: T16

Christiaan Bezuidenhout started with an opening round of 69. He then again played a round of 69 on the second day of the Charles Schwab Challenge and then 68 in the third round. With the final round of 69, he settled in T16 at 5-under. Bezuidenhout had the odds of +9000 for the event.

