5 golfers who overperformed their odds at RBC Heritage 2025 ft. Justin Thomas

The RBC Heritage 2025 concluded at Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 20. Justin Thomas won his 16th PGA Tour title at the tournament, as he registered a playoff win against Andrew Novak in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The PGA Tour event had a stellar field, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Ludvig Aberg, who were among the favourites to win the title. However, Thomas was phenomenal with his play, especially in the first round, outperforming his odds to clinch the title.

Below are the five golfers who overperformed their odds at the RBC Heritage:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the RBC Heritage 2025

#1 Justin Thomas (+2000)

Odds: +2000

Result: Winner

Justin Thomas had a powerful start at the tournament. He posted a score of 10-under 61 with 11 birdies against a bogey in the first round. He posted scores of 69, 69, and 68 in the final three rounds and finished 17-under par.

Thomas was among the favorites and had odds of +2000, as per FanDuel. The win at Harbour Town has given him a major momentum boost heading into the PGA Championship next month. Thomas has already won the PGA Championship twice — in 2017 and 2021.

#2 Andrew Novak

Odds: +12000

Result: Runner-up

Starting with odds of +12000, Andrew Novak delivered a remarkable performance at RBC Heritage 2025, finishing as the runner-up after a playoff. He posted scores of 68, 65, 66, and 68 in the four rounds of the tournament. His bogey-free 66 in the third round positioned him in the final pairing, where he nearly secured his first PGA Tour victory.

This was the 30-year-old's second runner-up finish after the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

#3 Mackenzie Hughes

Odds: +12000

Result: T3

Mackenzie Hughes started with decent scores of 68 and 66 in the first two rounds. He continued with the momentum in the final two rounds with 69 and 67, finishing at 14-under and tying for third place.

Starting with odds of +12000, few predicted such a run from Mackenzie Hughes, who exceeded expectations by securing a top-10 finish at the RBC Heritage 2025.

#4 Brian Harman (+8000)

Odds: +8000

Result: T3

Brian Harman scored 66, 69, 66, and 69 in the four rounds of the tournament and tied for third at 14-under. At +8000 odds, he has continued his impressive form after his recent victory at the Valero Texas Open, solidifying his status as a formidable competitor.

#5 Cam Davis (+27000)

Odds: +27000

Result: T13

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament was Cam Davis, who had long-shot odds of +27000. He delivered a commendable performance, finishing within the top 20. He carded rounds of 70, 66, 67, and 71 to finish T13 at 10-under.

