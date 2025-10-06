5 golfers who overperformed their odds at Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 ft. Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk has shone at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship. The American golfer had an incredible performance and registered a two-stroke win in the tournament. Garrick Higgo was also in contention but settled in second place.

The tournament featured a stellar field including Rasmus Højgaard, Max Homa, Erica Cole, and many others. However, Fisk outperformed his odds to win the event. Below are the five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Sanderson Farms Championship:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at Sanderson Farms Championship 2025

#1. Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +10,000

Result: Winner

Per CBS Sports, Steven Fisk's odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship were around +10,000, but he outperformed them to win the tournament. He started the campaign with an opening round of 70; however, he bounced back and played two back-to-back rounds of 65. In the finale, he made nine birdies and a bogey and settled for a total of 24-under.

#2. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +6000

Result: T6

Christiaan Bezuidenhout also outperformed his odds at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. He carded two back-to-back rounds of 68 and made the cut in the PGA Tour event, and then played the next round of 68 again. With the final round of 67, he settled with a total of 17-under in a tie for sixth place. His odds per CBS Sports were around +6000.

#3. Frankie Capan III

Frankie Capan III (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +100000

Result: T6

Frankie Capan III's odds were +100000 per CBS Sports, but he settled in a tie for sixth place at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. He started with an opening round of 70 and then played the next three rounds of 64, 68, and 69.

#4. Doc Redman

Doc Redman (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +35000

Result: T9

Doc Redman had the +35000 odds to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he outperformed that and settled in a tie for ninth place. He started the game with a round of 75, but in the next round carded 65. He played another round of 65 before the final of 67, which helped him jump five spots on the leaderboard and tie for ninth place.

#5. Matt NeSmith

Matt NeSmith (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +35000

Result: T21

Matt NeSmith also had an amazing performance at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. He had a good start and played the opening round of 68 and then carded a round of 69. He struggled in the third round on Saturday. He made four birdies and a double bogey for a round of 2-under 70, but then, with a finale of 69, he jumped eight spots on the leaderboard and tied for 21st position.

