5 golfers who overperformed their odds at US Open 2025 ft. J.J. Spaun

The US Open got over with four days of competition on Sunday, and the tournament showed a few underdogs, who performed beyond their odds as predicted by CBS. One of such golfers who astonished the golf world with his exceptional play was J.J. Spaun, who won his first major at the Oakmont Country Club.

Ad

Apart from him, other dark horses performed well throughout the week. Here's a list of five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Oakmont Country Club:

Five golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2025 US Open

1) J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun - Source: Imagn

J.J. Spaun’s odds were +15000 as per CBS before the US Open started, but the golfer won the tournament with 1 under. He scored 66 in the first round of the event by shooting four birdies on the back nine. In the next round, Spaun scored 72 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the last nine. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer fired 69 and 72 with three birdies and four birdies, respectively.

Ad

Trending

2) Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz at the U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Carlos Ortiz’s odds were +22000, and the golfer finished at T4 at the Oakmont Country Club. He scored 3 over in total with 71 in the first round. In the opening round, he carded five birdies, and in the second round, he made three birdies to finish at 72. He scored 67 and 73 in the third and fourth rounds with four birdies and one birdie, respectively.

Ad

3) Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Chris Kirk’s odds to win were +40000, and the golfer finished at T12 with 6 over after shooting 73 in the first round of the tournament. The second round saw 70 with three birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 72 and 71 with three and four birdies, respectively.

Ad

4) Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Thriston Lawrence’s odds to win were +100000, and the golfer finished at T12 with 6 over. He posted 67 in the opening round of the tournament with six birdies. The second and third rounds saw 74 and 70 with four and four birdies, respectively. The last round saw 75 with no birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

Ad

5) Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's odds to win were +35000, and the golfer finished at T12 with 6 over. He fired 72 in the first round with two birdies and 71 in the second round with three birdies. He made 71 and 72 with three birdies and one birdie, respectively. Bezuidenhout earned $349,741 at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More