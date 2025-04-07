5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 Valero Texas Open ft. Ludvig Aberg

The 2025 Valero Texas Open concluded with its final round on Sunday, April 6 at the TPC San Antonio golf course. Brian Harman won the event after playing the final round of 75. He was remarkable with his game.

The field also featured some big names such as Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Cantlay. However, they struggled with their games and underperformed their odds.

Below are the big golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Valero Texas Open:

5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 Valero Texas Open

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +1200

Result: Missed the cut

Ludvig Åberg was among the top favorite golfers tipped to clinch the title. He had won the 2025 Genesis Invitational earlier this season on the PGA Tour and had +1200 odds to win the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

However, the Swede struggled with his game and failed to make the cut in the tournament. He started the campaign with a round of 71 before posting a score of 73 in the following round to mark an early exit.

#2 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2000

Result: Missed the cut

Hideki Matsuyama started the 2025 PGA Tour season on a high note with a victory at the season-opening event at The Sentry. However, at last week’s Valero Texas Open, he had a tough time and struggled to make the cut after 36 holes.

The Japanese golfer started the game on Thursday, April 3 with the opening round of 73. In the second round, he scored 72 and missed the cut at the tournament. Per CBS Sports, his odds for the event were +2000.

#3 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2000

Result: T33

Patrick Cantlay had the odds of +2000 (via CBS Sports), to win the Valero Texas Open, but the American struggled with his game. He made the cut in the event after 36 holes and played in the final two rounds over the weekend, but had a tough time on the greens, particularly in the fourth round when he carded 77. He settled with an overall score of 1-over in a tie for 33rd place.

#4 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2800

Result: Missed the cut

Akshay Bhatia also underperformed his odds at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The American golfer was one of the top favorites for the title with odds of +2800 per CBS Sports.

But he struggled to even make the cut in the tournament. He played the first round of 74 followed by the second of 70 and made an early exit from the tournament.

#5 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +1400

Result: T62

Another big-name golfer who underperformed his odds at the 2025 Valero Texas Open was Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman started the campaign with a round of 68 and then played the second round of 73 but managed to make the cut.

His trouble started in the third round when he carded 74, followed by a terrible outing in the finale, where he played a round of 81. He settled in the T62 position, while as per CBS Sports, his odds for the event were +1400.

