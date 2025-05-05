 5 golfers who underperformed at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 ft. Byeong Hun An

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, May 4, at the TPC Craig Ranch. It was a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field and had some top-ranked golfers.

Scottie Scheffler won the tournament after finishing with a score of 31-under following the four rounds. He was the top favorite to win and finally seized the title.

However, some players, such as Byeong Hun An, struggled with their game and underperformed their odds at the tournament. Here are the five golfers who underperformed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

5 golfers who underperformed at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

#1 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2200

Result: T33

Sungjae Im also underperformed his odds at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He started the campaign with a round of 67 and then played the next round of 68.

He struggled and then played a round of 67 in the third round, followed by the finale of 70 to settle in the T33 position. He slipped down 20 spots on the leaderboard after the final fourth round. He had the odds of +2200 via CBS Sports.

#2 Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2500

Result: T60

Byeong Hun An was one of the favorites to win the tournament with odds of +2500 via CBS Sports. However, he underperformed his odds and settled in the T60 position. He played the four rounds of 68, 69, 74, and 68 in the tournament.

#3 Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2500

Result: Missed the cut

Taylor Pendrith had the odds of +2500 to win the tournament, but he also had a tough time on the greens and underperformed his odds. He started the tournament with a solid round of 67 but then had a tough time on the greens and played the next round of 71. He settled with a total of 4-under and failed to even make the cut in the PGA Tour event.

#4 Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +5000

Result: 48

Rasmus Højgaard also underperformed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He had the odds of +5000 but struggled in the game. He started the campaign with a round of 65 and then played the next round of 67. He played the next two rounds of 68 and 75 to finally settle with a score of 9 under and settled in solo 48th place.

#5 Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +3500

Result: Missed the cut

With the odds of +3500, Ben Griffin was another favorite bet to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, he had a tough time on the greens and failed to even make the cut. He started the outing with a round of 69 and then played another round of 69 to settle with a score of 4-under.

