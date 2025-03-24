5 golfers who underperformed at the Valspar Championship 2025 ft. Xander Schauffele

The Valspar Championship 2025 recently concluded with Viktor Hovland registering his first win. He carded -11 for the event and won by a stroke while Justin Thomas finished at -10.

Alongside Hovland and Thomas, the field had prominent names like Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, and others.

Even though Norwegian played some immaculate golf throughout the week en route to the win, a lot was expected from some of the others. Here are five such golfers who underperformed at the Valspar Championship 2025:

5 golfers who underperformed at the Valspar Championship 2025

1. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the Valspar Championship - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele is coming back from an injury as he missed the first few prominent events of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Even though Schauffele finished T12 for the event, the two-time major championship-winning golfer has underperformed. Before the tournament, he had the odds of +1400, but unfortunately, he couldn't justify it, carding -5 and finishing T12.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood's quest for first PGA Tour win continues - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood was the most favorite golfer going into this week with odds of +1400. However, the British golfer finished T16 for the event and sadly was never in contention since day one to win the event. He is yet to register a win on the PGA Tour, and although his recent consistent top-20 finishes indicate that he is knocking on the doors of victory, it wasn't meant to be his week unfortunately.

3. Sam Burns

Sam Burns missed his second consecutive cut on the PGA Tour this season - Source: Imagn

Sam Burns was also one of the top names in the odds last week, with odds of +2200 to win the event. However, the American golfer disappointed all his fans as he missed a cut and got eliminated from the Valspar Championship after round two. Burns has been on a slight slump recently as he missed his second cut in a row this season.

4. Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatories was one of the underperformers at the Valspar Championship 2025. Source: Getty

Will Zalatoris was one of the favorites for the Valspar Championship 2025. The 28-year-old golfer finished T47 for the event despite having odds of +2500 going into the event. Even though Zalatoris hasn't missed a cut, he is struggling a bit this season and is yet to register a win or top-10 finish.

5. Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka finished T28 for the event - Source: Getty

Sepp Straka had odds of +2500 going into the tournament, which, unfortunately, he couldn't live up to. The three-time PGA Tour winner finished T28 for the event after carding -2 for the event. The Austrian golfer was one of the favorites this week as he had already registered a win earlier this season at the American Express.

