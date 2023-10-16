5 golfers who use older golf clubs instead of latest ft. Steve Stricker and Adam Scott 

The technology in golf is changing every day. Golfers often make changes to their clubs and try new equipment to improve their games. However, there are still some players who still have trust in the old clubs and keep them in their bags.

Some of the top-ranked players, including Henrik Stenson and Adam Scott, play with their old clubs. Here are some of the professional golfers who still play with old clubs.

5 golfers who use older golf clubs instead of latest

#1 Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson (Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson still trusts his old golf clubs. He plays with his Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood, which he has been using since 2009. His 3 wood has a fitting of a Granfalloy Blue shaft.

In fact, he keeps a box full of Blue shafts because they are no longer in production.

Here is all the equipment Stenson uses in his game:

Driver: Callaway Paradym, 8.5 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Yellow Hand Crafted 60 6.5 shaft

3-wood: Callaway Diablo Octane, 13.5 degrees with Grafalloy Blue shaft

5-wood: Callaway X Hot, 17 degrees with Grafalloy Blue shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW) with Nippon Pro Modus3 120X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S, 58-8C) both with Nippon Modus Tour 120 X shafts

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Ecco Biom H4

#2 Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick (Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick also uses old golf clubs. He plays with a TaylorMade M2 driver, which made its debut in his bag in 2017. Besides this, his fairway and irons were also the ones he used in the earlier days of his career. He uses 917 fairway wood and an older Ping S55 irons.

Here is all the equipment Fitzpatrick uses in his game:

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9°, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft)

3-wood: Ping G430 Max (17.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 75 TX shaft)

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX shaft)

Irons: Ping i210 (4) Ping S55 (5-PW), Ping CFS X-flex shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (52˚, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts)

Putter: Custom Bettinardi Tour (Dass BB1 flow tour dept)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Clothing and shoes: Castore

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch

#3 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed plays with a Ping G400 driver, which helped to win the Masters in 2017. He also uses Callaway XR 16 3-wood from 2016 and is pretty comfortable playing with old golf clubs.

Here are all the equipment Reed uses in his game:

Driver: GrindWorks Equinox (10.5 degrees)

3-Wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees)

3 Iron: TITLEIST 716 T-MB (20 degrees)

4-iron: GrindWorks Cavity 202 PR (24 degrees)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (56 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

#4 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The Former World No.1 golfer Adam Scott plays with Titleist 680MB irons and Titleist Irons.

Here is all the equipment Scott uses in his game:

Driver: Ping G430 LST (Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 Wood Shaft)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus(Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shaft)

7-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth(Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shaft)

Utility Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi 2 & 3 irons(KBS Tour Steel shaft)

Irons: Custom Adam Scott Miura Blades 4-9 iron(KBS Tour Steel shaft)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 48°, 52°, 56°, and 60°

Putter: L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1 Proto”

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

#5 Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker (Image via AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Steve Stricker still trusts his old golf clubs and uses a 913 driver, SM6 wedge, old Vokey and 915 fairway, which were released a decade back.

Here are all the equipment Stricker uses in his game:

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 8.2 X shaft

Three-wood: Titleist 915F (13.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H1 (17 degrees) with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex ’19 Raw (3), Callaway Apex ’21 TCB (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46-10F), Titleist Vokey SM6 (54-10S at 53), Titleist Vokey SM4 (60-12 at 59)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x