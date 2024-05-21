5 golfers to watch out for at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will be played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 23 to 26. The 78th edition of the event will see a field of 132 players compete for a purse of $9,500,000 and 500 FedEx Cup Points.

The iconic Colonial Country Club has played host to the Charles Schwab Challenge (formerly known as the Colonial National Invitation) since its inaugural event in 1946. The club has been renovated to ensure tough competition for the players this year.

Here's a look into the top five picks to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

According to BetMGM, the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has odds of +275 to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Texas native's lowest finish in the last 15 tournaments on the PGA Tour was a tie for 17th at the 2024 American Express. Scheffler's last six starts have produced one tied for 8th finish, one tied for 2nd finish, and an impressive four victories.

Scottie Scheffler carded rounds of 67, 67, 72, and 67 to total three under par and finish the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tied for third place with Harry Hall. Scheffler was one stroke behind leaders Emiliano Grillo and Adam Schenk who went on to a two hole sudden death playoff for the title where Grillo emerged victorious.

#2 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa, 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Fresh off a tied for fourth finish at the 2024 PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa has the next best odds to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after Scheffler. With +1400 odds to win, Morikawa made his debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020 and has marked his name into the event's history.

Morikawa missed a put on the 72nd hole to card in 15 under for the four rounds of the 2020 event to enter into a playoff with Daniel Berger for the title. However, he missed a three foot putt to concede and took the runner-up position on his debut.

#3 Max Homa

Max Homa, 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Max Homa has +2000 odds to win the Charles Schwab Challenge this year after he finished tied for 9th at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Currently ranked 10th on the Official World Golf Rankings, Homa's 2024 PGA Tour season has seen some great finishes.

Homa has produced three top ten finishes and 7 top 25 finishes in the 12 PGA Tour events played this season with one missed cut. He finished tied for third at the 2024 Masters but finished tied for 35th at the PGA Championship last week.

#4 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth, 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Texas native Jordan Spieth has +2200 odds to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The 2024 edition of the PGA Tour event will mark Spieth's 12th appearance at the tournament.

Spieth has however had a rocky PGA Tour season so far. In his last six starts, he has missed the cut twice. The 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner missed the cut at the 2023 edition of the event but has shown great promise at the Colonial Country Club with three runner-up finishes and four top ten finishes.

#5 Tony Finau

Tony Finau, 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau has +2500 odds to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He produced the sixth top 20 finish of his 2024 PGA Tour season with a tied for 18th finish at the 2024 PGA Championship.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will mark Finau's 16th appearance at the event with only one missed cut at Colonial Country Club last year. With two top five finishes in his 15 appearances, Finau has only missed the cut once this season with two top 10 finishes and seven top 25 finishes.