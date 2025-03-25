5 golfers to watch at 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open ft. Rory McIlroy

Texas Children's Houston Open is the next spot for the PGA Tour players. The tournament will start with its first round on March 27 and will have its fourth and final round on Sunday, March 30 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Some big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be playing this week. It's a regular PGA Tour event and features a full-size field. Below are some big names to watch at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

5 golfers to watch at 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy will be back on the greens at this week's PGA Tour event. After winning The Players Championship, the Northern Irish golfer missed last week's Valspar Championship but will return at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

McIlroy has been having a phenomenal season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has so far won two tournaments on the circuit, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship, and has a good chance to add another Tour title this week in Texas.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler was runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024 and will return to play in the event in 2025. Last season, the world No. 1 was in contention to win his third consecutive event at the Texas Children's Houston Open but unfortunately finished in second place while Stephan Jaeger won the event. Meanwhile, in 2025, so far Scottie Scheffler has had some decent outings, recording two finishes in the top 10 out of five tournaments he played.

#3 Jacob Bridgeman

Jacob Bridgeman (Image Source: Imagn)

Jacob Bridgeman was in contention to win the PGA Tour event at the 2025 Valspar Championship last week but unfortunately settled in third place. He will also be back on the greens this week at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The American has so far played in nine tournaments on the 2025 PGA Tour season and had two top-10 finishes, including settling in second place at the Cognizant Classic.

#4 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big name to watch at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open is Aaron Rai. The English golfer started his season on the PGA Tour this year at The Sentry and so far has played in seven tournaments. His best finish of the season was at the Mexico Open, where he settled in T4 place.

#5 Tony Finau

Tony Finau (Image Source: Imagn)

Tony Finau will also be playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open. His season on the PGA Tour so far has been a mix of ups and downs. While he recorded some decent finishes, he also missed the cut in three events out of the seven tournaments he played on the PGA Tour so far. It would be interesting to see if things would change for him this week.

