5 golfers to watch out for at the PGA Tour Champions 2023 Principal Charity Classic

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 02, 2023 12:58 GMT
Golfers to watch at the PGA Tour Champions 2023 Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic, the next event on the PGA Tour of Champions, is set to begin on June 2 and conclude on Sunday, June 4.

The tournament has nine former PGA Champions competing in a field, including defending champion Jerry Kelly.

Here are the top five golfers to watch in the Principal Charity Classic in 2023.

#1 Stephen Ames

Stephen Ames is the third-highest-ranked golfer competing this week. He won the Principal Charity Classic in 2021 and finished 12th last year. He is one of the better's favorite golfer making at the event.

Here are the results of Stephen Ames' 2023 PGA Tour of Champions events:

• Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai •

  • Result: T25

Hassan II Golf Trophy

  • Result: Winner

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T49

Hoag Classic

  • Result: T37

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T37

Insperity Invitational

  • Result: T9

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

  • Result: Winner

The Tradition

  • Result: T11

Senior PGA Championship

  • Result: T15

#2 Fred Couples

Fred Couple will also make his appearances in Des Moines. He has competed in all four majors event since he turned pro in 1980 and won the Masters in 1992.

Couples has won 14 PGA Tour of Champions since joining the senior tour and finished twice in the top 10 this season.

Here are Fred Couples PGA Tour Champions events results:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

  • Result: T12

Chubb Classic

  • Result: T8

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T36

Hoag Classic

  • Result: T15

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T10

#3 Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker had an outstanding season on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023. This season, he won three tournaments and finished third in three others, earning him $2 million.

The following are the results of all of Steve Stricker's events:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

  • Result: Winner

Chubb Classic

  • Result: T2

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T8

Hoag Classic

  • Result: T2

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T5

Insperity Invitational

  • Result: 2

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

  • Result: T5

The Tradition

  • Result: Winner

Senior PGA Championship

  • Result: Winner

#4 Ernie Els

The former World No.1 Ernie Els has more than 70 career wins and won four major tournaments so far. He has won 19 PGA Tour events and finished second at the Masters twice and third at the PGA Championship thrice.

Here are the results of all the events Ernie Els played on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

  • Result: T6

Chubb Classic

  • Result: T10

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T25

Hoag Classic

  • Result: Winner

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T26

Insperity Invitational

  • Result: T6

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

  • Result: T10

The Tradition

  • Result: T2

Senior PGA Championship

  • Result: T37

#5 Jerry Kelly

Jerry Kelly is having a good time at the PGA Tour of Champions and has won 18 professional events in his career. He played in all the major events with the best finish recorded at the Masters in 2007.

Here are the results of all the events Jelly Kelly played since the beginning of 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

  • Result: T12

Chubb Classic

  • Result: T4

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T19

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T32

Invited Celebrity Classic

  • Result: T4

Insperity Invitational

  • Result: T14

The Tradition

  • Result: 4

Senior PGA Championship

  • Result: T59
