5 golfers to watch out for at the PGA Tour Champions 2023 Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic, the next event on the PGA Tour of Champions, is set to begin on June 2 and conclude on Sunday, June 4.

The tournament has nine former PGA Champions competing in a field, including defending champion Jerry Kelly.

Here are the top five golfers to watch in the Principal Charity Classic in 2023.

#1 Stephen Ames

Stephen Ames is the third-highest-ranked golfer competing this week. He won the Principal Charity Classic in 2021 and finished 12th last year. He is one of the better's favorite golfer making at the event.

Here are the results of Stephen Ames' 2023 PGA Tour of Champions events:

• Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai •

Result: T25

Hassan II Golf Trophy

Result: Winner

Cologuard Classic

Result: T49

Hoag Classic

Result: T37

The Galleri Classic

Result: T37

The Galleri Classic

Result: T62

Insperity Invitational

Result: T9

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Result: Winner

The Tradition

Result: T11

Senior PGA Championship

Result: T15

#2 Fred Couples

Fred Couple will also make his appearances in Des Moines. He has competed in all four majors event since he turned pro in 1980 and won the Masters in 1992.

Couples has won 14 PGA Tour of Champions since joining the senior tour and finished twice in the top 10 this season.

Here are Fred Couples PGA Tour Champions events results:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

Result: T12

Chubb Classic

Result: T8

Cologuard Classic

Result: T36

Hoag Classic

Result: T15

The Galleri Classic

Result: T10

#3 Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker had an outstanding season on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023. This season, he won three tournaments and finished third in three others, earning him $2 million.

The following are the results of all of Steve Stricker's events:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

Result: Winner

Chubb Classic

Result: T2

Cologuard Classic

Result: T8

Hoag Classic

Result: T2

The Galleri Classic

Result: T5

Insperity Invitational

Result: 2

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Result: T5

The Tradition

Result: Winner

Senior PGA Championship

Result: Winner

#4 Ernie Els

The former World No.1 Ernie Els has more than 70 career wins and won four major tournaments so far. He has won 19 PGA Tour events and finished second at the Masters twice and third at the PGA Championship thrice.

Here are the results of all the events Ernie Els played on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

Result: T6

Chubb Classic

Result: T10

Cologuard Classic

Result: T25

Hoag Classic

Result: Winner

The Galleri Classic

Result: T26

Insperity Invitational

Result: T6

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Result: T10

The Tradition

Result: T2

Senior PGA Championship

Result: T37

#5 Jerry Kelly

Jerry Kelly is having a good time at the PGA Tour of Champions and has won 18 professional events in his career. He played in all the major events with the best finish recorded at the Masters in 2007.

Here are the results of all the events Jelly Kelly played since the beginning of 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai

Result: T12

Chubb Classic

Result: T4

Cologuard Classic

Result: T19

The Galleri Classic

Result: T32

Invited Celebrity Classic

Result: T4

Insperity Invitational

Result: T14

The Tradition

Result: 4

Senior PGA Championship

Result: T59

Poll : 0 votes