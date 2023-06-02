5 golfers to watch out for at the PGA Tour Champions 2023 Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic, the next event on the PGA Tour of Champions, is set to begin on June 2 and conclude on Sunday, June 4.
The tournament has nine former PGA Champions competing in a field, including defending champion Jerry Kelly.
Here are the top five golfers to watch in the Principal Charity Classic in 2023.
#1 Stephen Ames
Stephen Ames is the third-highest-ranked golfer competing this week. He won the Principal Charity Classic in 2021 and finished 12th last year. He is one of the better's favorite golfer making at the event.
Here are the results of Stephen Ames' 2023 PGA Tour of Champions events:
• Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai •
- Result: T25
Hassan II Golf Trophy
- Result: Winner
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T49
Hoag Classic
- Result: T37
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T37
Insperity Invitational
- Result: T9
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- Result: Winner
The Tradition
- Result: T11
Senior PGA Championship
- Result: T15
#2 Fred Couples
Fred Couple will also make his appearances in Des Moines. He has competed in all four majors event since he turned pro in 1980 and won the Masters in 1992.
Couples has won 14 PGA Tour of Champions since joining the senior tour and finished twice in the top 10 this season.
Here are Fred Couples PGA Tour Champions events results:
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai
- Result: T12
Chubb Classic
- Result: T8
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T36
Hoag Classic
- Result: T15
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T10
#3 Steve Stricker
Steve Stricker had an outstanding season on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023. This season, he won three tournaments and finished third in three others, earning him $2 million.
The following are the results of all of Steve Stricker's events:
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai
- Result: Winner
Chubb Classic
- Result: T2
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T8
Hoag Classic
- Result: T2
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T5
Insperity Invitational
- Result: 2
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- Result: T5
The Tradition
- Result: Winner
Senior PGA Championship
- Result: Winner
#4 Ernie Els
The former World No.1 Ernie Els has more than 70 career wins and won four major tournaments so far. He has won 19 PGA Tour events and finished second at the Masters twice and third at the PGA Championship thrice.
Here are the results of all the events Ernie Els played on the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai
- Result: T6
Chubb Classic
- Result: T10
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T25
Hoag Classic
- Result: Winner
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T26
Insperity Invitational
- Result: T6
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- Result: T10
The Tradition
- Result: T2
Senior PGA Championship
- Result: T37
#5 Jerry Kelly
Jerry Kelly is having a good time at the PGA Tour of Champions and has won 18 professional events in his career. He played in all the major events with the best finish recorded at the Masters in 2007.
Here are the results of all the events Jelly Kelly played since the beginning of 2023:
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Haulalai
- Result: T12
Chubb Classic
- Result: T4
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T19
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T32
Invited Celebrity Classic
- Result: T4
Insperity Invitational
- Result: T14
The Tradition
- Result: 4
Senior PGA Championship
- Result: T59