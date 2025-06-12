5 lesser-known names to watch at US Open 2025 ft. 17-year-old Mason Howell

The player will tee off for the third Major of the year at this week's US Open. The tournament is scheduled to start with its opening round on Thursday, June 12, and will wrap up with the finale on Sunday, June 15.

Ad

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will tee off this week in a field consisting of big names around the globe, such as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Dustin Johnson.

However, the field also consisted of lesser-known players, including 17-year-old Mason Howell. Below are the lesser-known players playing at the 2025 US Open.

5 lesser-known names to watch at US Open 2025

#1. Mason Howell

Ad

Trending

Mason Howell (Image Source: Getty)

Mason Howell is the youngest golfer playing at the 2025 US Open. The 17-year-old qualified for the major after playing an impressive 18-under round in the final qualifying at Piedmont Driving Club. He is gearing up to make his debut at the major. Howell will tee off on the tenth tee hole for the first round on Thursday, June 12, at 8:46 am ET.

Ad

#2. Grant Haefner

Grant Haefner (Image Source: Getty)

Another lesser-known name playing this week at the US Open is Grant Haefner. The 27-year-old also secured his position in the major through the final qualifying round, held at Springfield, Ohio. He has experience of playing at the venue and will return this week. Previously, Grant played at the Oakmont Country Club in the 2021 US Amateur.

Ad

#3. Brady Calkins

Brady Calkins (Image Source: Getty)

Brady Calkins has also secured his post at the 2025 US Open through the final qualifying round. He has worked in a number of non-golf jobs over the years, and this week he is looking forward to playing in the men's major. He had previously caddied for Olympic legend Michael Phelps in golf.

Ad

#4. Justin Hicks

Justin Hicks (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Hicks is another player to watch at the 2025 US Open. He is one of the oldest players this week. He has retired from golf and is not playing in regular events. However, the 50-year-old would play this week at the major. He had previously played at the US Open and had his best finish recorded in 2011 when he finished in T60.

Ad

#5. Matt Vogt

Matt Vogt (Image Source: Imagn)

Matt Vogt is a dentist professionally, but he secured his spot in the Major through the US Open final qualifying round. He had a good experience of caddying at the venue, and this year, he would play in the major. He is scheduled to start his game at 6:45 am ET on Thursday, June 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More