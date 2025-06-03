5 LIV Golf stars who failed at the US Open Qualifying 2025 on Golf's Longest Day ft. David Puig and Bubba Watson

LIV Golf stars can earn their spot in the 2025 US Open by playing the final qualifying round. Twenty-five LIV golfers were initially scheduled to tee off in the final qualifying round to earn their spots in the upcoming Major. However, most of them withdrew from the competition, while some struggled with their game and failed to qualify.

Only two LIV golfers have successfully secured their spots in the 2025 US Open, which includes Marc Leishman and Carlos Ortiz. Some big names, such as Bubba Watson and David Puig, struggled to qualify for the Major. Here are the five LIV golfers who failed to qualify for the 2025 US Open on golf's longest day.

5 LIV Golf stars who failed at the US Open Qualifying 2025 on golf's longest day

#1 Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson (Image Source: Getty)

LIV Golfer Bubba Watson was scheduled to tee off at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, but he withdrew from the competition and failed to qualify for the US Open. The American golfer, however, has previously competed at the Major. He debuted at the US Open in 2007 with a T15 finish.

In his career, Watson played at the US Open 15 times and made the cut in seven of them. He last played at the Major in 2021 but struggled with his game and settled in T50 place.

#2 David Puig

David Puig (Image Source: Imagn)

David Puig was also scheduled to tee off at the Woodmont Country Club, but the LIV golfer withdrew from the competition and did not qualify. The Spanish golfer made his debut at the US Open in 2023 with a T39 finish.

He then had a tough time on the greens in 2024 and settled in 55th place. Earlier this year, Puig played at the PGA Championship and finished in T60 place.

#3 Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin (Image Source: Imagn)

Tom McKibbin competed in the 2025 US Open final qualifying round on golf's longest day. He played at the Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, but had a tough time on the greens and failed to qualify for the Major.

McKibbin made his US Open debut in 2024 with a T41 finish. In 2025, he competed at the PGA Championship and finished in T50 place.

#4 Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III (Image Source: Imagn)

Harold Varner III also had a tough time on the greens. He played at the Duke University Golf Club for the US Open 2025 qualifying round but struggled with his game and did not qualify.

He played at the US Open thrice but has not made a cut so far. He last played in the Major in 2022.

#5 Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri (Image Source: Imagn)

Anirban Lahiri also competed in the US Open Final qualifying round, but he also had a tough time on the greens and failed to qualify. He teed it up at the Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.

The Indian golfer had previously played at the Major a few times in his career, but missed the cut. He made his debut at the US Open in 2015 and then played in 2016 but missed the cut in both events. He then also played at the Major in 2019, but again missed the cut.

