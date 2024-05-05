5 LIV Golfers with the most titles feat. Brooks Koepka 

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Tournament on Sunday in Singapore, shooting a 3 under 68 for his fourth win on LIV Golf. He finished two strokes ahead of the Aussies Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. He shot four birdies and one bogey at the tournament.

Defending champion Talor Gooch finished in fourth position with Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters behind in fifth. Smith and Leishman advanced up the leaderboard with seven and five under par. Leishman shot five birdies without missing a shot.

Who has the most wins in the LIV Golf Tournament?

Brooks Koepka (4 wins)

Brooks Koepka claimed his fourth title at the Sunday LIV Golf Tournament in Singapore. He won his first title at LIV Jeddah in 2022 followed by victories at LIV Golf Jeddah and LIV Golf Orlando in 2023. His victory at the recent LIV Golf Singapore marked his 4th win.

On his glorious victory, Brooks Koepka said (via golfmonthly.com):

"Yeah, it's all starting to come around. I've put in a lot of work. I feel like on the golf course, off the golf course, it's been a good two weeks, to say the least.''

"Take a week off and then grinding pretty hard with Claude over the last few days, I thought that was very important. Kind of started to see it turn maybe Wednesday, Thursday of Adelaide, so to see it pay off here is huge."

Cameron Smith (3 wins)

Cameron Smith has won thrice in the LIV Golf tournament. He won LIV Golf Chicago in September 2022 besides winning at LIV Golf Bedmister and LIV Golf London in 2023.

Smith, who has been the captain of the Ripper GC, said in an interview (via golfmonthly.com):

"Yeah, I mean, I'm very proud of them. I knew that we had it in us, though, and it was just a matter of time. There was probably a few lazy boys over Christmas, to be honest, and it took us a little bit to get going, but this is how we expect to play, and this is how we want to keep playing. We'll try and make it three in Houston."

Talor Gooch (3 wins)

Talor was winless in 2022 but won three titles and had two top-10 finishes the next year. He was the LIV's player of the year.

He has played for Smash GC, RangeGoats GC and 4 Aces GC and claimed his win individually. Talor Gooch won at LIV Golf Adelaide, LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Andalucia in 2023, claiming all three wins in the same year.

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson (3 wins)

The 39-year-old won his latest title in LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 with a 1 under 69 in his last round. He won the first of his three titles at Boston in 2022. In the next year, he claimed his second win at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Joaquin Niemann (2 wins)

Joaquin Niemann claimed his first title at LIV Golf Mayakoba in February 2024. His second win came in March 2024 at LIV Golf Jeddah defeating Sergio Garcia.