5 LIV golfers to watch out for in 2023

The inaugural LIV Golf edition came with a lot of controversies and a lot of new associations, but more importantly, an interesting first season. Dustin Johnson earned the most money in 2022.

Youngsters like Cameron Smith also showed their strengths. The 2023 season is quickly approaching, and the LIV Golf season is about to begin. Here's a look at five golfers to watch out for in 2023.

1) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith with 2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith had a good 2022, both on the PGA Tour and on the LIV Golf. In the first half of the year, Smith won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, and then the 150th Open Championship.

Smith finished in a tie for 4th in his first LIV start in Boston. He won his second event, though. in Chicago. In the 2023 season, Smith will be looking to improve from his last year. Having won the Open Championship, Smith will be looking at increasing his major numbers this year.

2) Brendan Grace

Brendan Grace was second at the LIV Golf's prize money winner list 2022

Brendan Grace was the runner-up in the 2022 LIV Golf standings. He won the second LIV Golf Invitational in Portland, made more than $16 million this year, just short of Dustin Johnson. He will be looking to continue his good run in 2023.

3) Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed was consistent throughout 2022

Patrick Reed didn't win any events in the 2022 season, but he was consistent. Although he didn't taste the victory. Reed finished second, third, fifth, and twice 12th in six starts.

And who knows what's there for him in 2023. Given his consistency, the title doesn't seem very far apart. Being the former Masters Champion, Reed will look to fancy his chances once again.

4) Joaquin Niemann

Despite not winning any event in 2022, Niemann was consitent on LIV Golf tour

Joaquin Niemann is another name who didn't win any event on debut season. However, he finished second, third, and fourth in them, which is impressive. He is one player everyone will be eyeing to shine at the LIV Golf in the upcoming season.

5) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the inaugural individual LIV Golf championship

Dustin Johnson is a veteran on the golf course. The 24 times PGA Tour winner including 2 majors started the his assoicaiton with newly formed LIV golf in style.

At LIV Golf, Dustin won one event in Boston, finished second, and had two 3rd finishes along with a fifth and an eighth in 7 starts. His team, 4 Aces GC, cinched the team title. He became the first individual champion of the Saudi-backed tour.

He won around $40 million in eight events, which included an $18 million bonus. We can expect the 2022 champion to maintain his consistency on the LIV. As Agusta National has given the green light to LIV tour professionals, Johnson will be looking at the Masters.

Upcoming event of LIV Golf

The LIV Golf is scheduled to host the LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba in El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. The event will take place from February 24 to 26.

